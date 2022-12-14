Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. High 19F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
STURGIS — The Sturgis City Library keeps getting more and more popular.
Library Director Chris Hahn told the Sturgis City Council Dec. 5 that his first year as the director has been filled with activity. Overall, he said about 40% of Meade County residents have a library card, with the majority of those being Sturgis residents. The Sturgis library has more than 100,000 holdings in both electronic and print format, he said. With the Black Hills Library Consortium, he said that number jumps up to more than a half million offerings.
“We have easy access to all of those materials,” he said.
So far this year, Hahn said the Sturgis library has had 37,000 books checked out, with almost 4,900 of those being through the interlibrary loan system. Computer usage, he said, has also been huge, with more than 4,700 hours over the year. Wi-Fi usage, of patrons who either connect to the library’s system on site or from somewhere nearby, is at about 23,500 hours, with at least 69 sessions of Wi-Fi usage per day.
“You see people all the time, when the weather is nice, sitting outside using the Wi-Fi,” he said. “It’s used quite often.”
In addition to the patronage and activity inside the library, Hahn said “Libby,” the library’s online checkout system, has become very popular. Through “Libby,” users can find 21,000 different titles, including 7,800 audiobooks and 43,000 book copies.
Programming has become a major part of the library’s community offering, with at least 255 programs, and at least 3,500 people served throughout the year. The programming runs the gamut to include every age group and interest. On Monday, he said there will be a presentation about Hank Williams. Regular programs include a Teen Tuesday and a Coding Club, both of which are geared toward preteen and teens; Legos for all ages; Armchair Travelers for adults; History at High Noon; and Music Speaks, which includes different educational presentations about various types of music. On Dec. 15, Hahn said the library will host a jazz combo that will perform and give a presentation about jazz. Some other activities include a presentation about women’s suffrage, a concert by local band Humbletown, and a community photography exhibition.
“We’ve got lots of exciting stuff going on,” he said.
Next year the Sturgis library will be the only West River location to host a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian museum. Hahn said the exhibit will focus on changes in rural America. From March 18-29 the exhibit, which is being displayed in partnership with the Sturgis Area Arts Council, will include interactive displays throughout the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.