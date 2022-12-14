STURGIS — The Sturgis City Library keeps getting more and more popular.

Library Director Chris Hahn told the Sturgis City Council Dec. 5 that his first year as the director has been filled with activity. Overall, he said about 40% of Meade County residents have a library card, with the majority of those being Sturgis residents. The Sturgis library has more than 100,000 holdings in both electronic and print format, he said. With the Black Hills Library Consortium, he said that number jumps up to more than a half million offerings.

