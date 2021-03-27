STURGIS — More than 150 people turned out to learn about and to offer their opinion on the idea of building a lake in the heart of Sturgis.
The Sturgis Aquatics Committee hosted a community meeting Wednesday to reveal plans for what is being called the Sturgis Lakeside Adventure Park. They also took questions and comments from citizens about the plan.
The committee’s preliminary proposal calls for building a four-acre lake with beach, water slides, an aquatics obstacle course, pickleball courts, volleyball courts, a walking path, a memorial splash pad and mini golf. It also would include restrooms, concessions and shade structures for a price tag of about $3.5 million.
Funding for the project would come from the sale of land at the Sturgis Fairgrounds on Ball Park Road. The city also would establish a TIF (Tax Increment Finance) district that would fund nearly $2 million of the project. Another $365,000 would come from grants, and community fundraising.
The park would be gated and admission charged for use of facilities. The committee says the potential revenue could add up to about $150,000 a year. Annual expenses at the park are estimated to be about the same, making the project revenue neutral.
The park would be located between the baseball fields on the south and the softball fields on the north, essentially over the area where the Sturgis flat track racetrack is now.
Jeff DeKraai, co-chair of the Sturgis Aquatics Committee, said the committee’s goal was to provide the city of Sturgis with a unique, clean, safe environment for all ages and abilities to enjoy passive and active recreational activities year round.
Paul Lindstrom was one of those in favor of moving forward with the proposed lake and adventure park. And he knows what it’s like to put forward a radical idea in the city of Sturgis.
Lindstrom, a retired real estate broker and longtime Sturgis resident, said he was active in the Sturgis Jaycees when the idea for the Sturgis Community Center was first floated.
“There was some opposition then. We had meetings like what you are putting on tonight. People were saying, ‘Oh, this thing will never pay for itself’ or ‘Oh, my gosh, nobody is ever going to come to a community center,’” he said.
Lindstrom said he and his family were among the first to join the Sturgis Community Center 27 years ago.
“As far as I’m concerned, the Community Center is the best thing that has ever happened to this town, and I feel the same way about your proposal,” he said.
Pam Andersen, who works at Sturgis Brown High School, said she also believes the proposal for the park is a great idea.
“We have so many kids in this town that have to go other places to find jobs and find things to do… I’m 100 percent for it just because I think that this is something that we need to help our kids do fun and healthy activities instead of running around and doing other things.”
Some wondered about how the lake would stay clean, are there safeguards against the lake flooding and impacting residents down the hill, and just how would the TIF work to pay for the financing of the project.
Those questions and more will be answered in more detail at a second meeting scheduled by the Aquatics Committee scheduled for Wednesday, April 7 at the community center theater.
Members of the Sturgis Aquatics Committee include Allison Creed-Carter, Twyla Barden, Lynn Birk (Co-Chair) and Jeff DeKraai (Co-Chair), Jeannie Blair, Richelle Bruch, John Coyle, Stuart Johnson, Karen Lynass, Megan Snyder, Jeannie Shyne and Alex Usera.
“At the end of the day this is really about giving something back to our community and invest in our children,” Creed-Carter said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.