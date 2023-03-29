The Sturgis Kiwanis served up some delicious soup at the Annual Kiwanis Soup Supper fundraiser on Sunday at the Community Center. Pictured from left: Otto Magdanz, Debbie Loobey, Barry Furze and Darrell Pulscher. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
STURGIS — The Sturgis Golden K Kiwanis Club served up a soup supper at the annual spring fundraiser that raised $1,800 for the youth in Sturgis on Sunday at the Community Center. This year’s co-chairpersons were Debbie Loobey, Bill Atyeo, and Darrell Pulscher.
“Today has been fantastic, we had chicken noodle soup, chili, vegetable beef, and cheese burger soup and we are just about out of soup. We have served over 155 people, and the crowd is up and continues to grow every year since 2020,” said Debbie Loobey. “The funds raised will be used for the children in the community. We have donation requests out for people to apply for funding, and we will evaluate those requests and give out some money.”
Loobey talked about some of the projects that the Sturgis Kiwanis do every year.
“We have the Sturgis Food Pantry and provide about 4,500 pounds of food every month to those in need, we have five little libraries around town, and we do a lot of children activities and help the youth in the community as much as we can.”
Mark Chapman, Kiwanis member, said they are thankful. “The Sturgis Kiwanis Club is very thankful for the generous donations for the children of our community,” said Chapman.
