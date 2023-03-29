Sturgis Kiwanis soup supper makes $1,800 for youth projects.jpg

The Sturgis Kiwanis served up some delicious soup at the Annual Kiwanis Soup Supper fundraiser on Sunday at the Community Center.  Pictured from left:  Otto Magdanz, Debbie Loobey, Barry Furze and Darrell Pulscher.  Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS — The Sturgis Golden K Kiwanis Club served up a soup supper at the annual spring fundraiser that raised $1,800 for the youth in Sturgis on Sunday at the Community Center.  This year’s co-chairpersons were Debbie Loobey, Bill Atyeo, and Darrell Pulscher. 

“Today has been fantastic, we had chicken noodle soup, chili, vegetable beef, and cheese burger soup and we are just about out of soup.  We have served over 155 people, and the crowd is up and continues to grow every year since 2020,” said Debbie Loobey.  “The funds raised will be used for the children in the community.  We have donation requests out for people to apply for funding, and we will evaluate those requests and give out some money.”

