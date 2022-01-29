Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry receives donation from First Interstate

STURGIS — The Sturgis Food Pantry received a very generous donation of $7,385 from First Interstate Bank of Sturgis and the First Interstate Bank Foundation matching grant on Wednesday at the bank.
“This donation will buy groceries to put on our shelves for nearly two months, so this is a very generous donation, much appreciated by all of the clients that come into the food pantry each month,” said Gordon Kotab, Kiwanis Food Pantry Board Chairman. “Each year we spend over $50,000 buying groceries from Grocery Mart, Lynn’s Dakotamart, and Feeding South Dakota. We also get commodities from the Federal Government and some free food from Feeding South Dakota.”
Josh Horak, President FIB Sturgis talked about the donation and support to the food pantry.
“First Interstate Bank and it’s Foundation put a high value on supporting the local communities we do business in. It’s gives us great pleasure to give to the Sturgis community through this donation to the food pantry. Donations like this have long lasting impacts within our community and the people the food pantry serves. One of our commitments to community is putting people first, and we couldn’t think of a better way to put people first than helping those in need through this donation to the food pantry,” said Horak.
The Foundation’s mission is to assist the First Interstate Bank family in being the premier corporate citizen in the communities we serve. The Foundation achieves this by carrying out First Interstate’s commitment to community. We provide resources and leadership in three main areas: granting funds, financial education and matching the gifts of First Interstate Bank employees. In the past 28 years, the foundation has invested $36 million in the communities we serve.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.