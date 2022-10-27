Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry food drive set for Saturday.jpg

 Gordon Kotab, president of the Sturgis Food Pantry Board and Rich Deaver, chairman of the Kiwanis Food Drive, get the signs ready to be placed around town. The 2022 Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry Annual Food Drive will be Saturday.  Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS — The Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry Annual Food Drive will be conducted from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29.   

“Because of the rise in food prices, we have seen a spike in the number of families seeking food assistance.  In addition, food and monetary donation have decreased,” said Gordon Kotab, president of the Sturgis Food Pantry Board.  “Normally, monthly donations are larger than the cost of food to keep our shelves filled but that has not been the case this year.”

