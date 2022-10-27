Gordon Kotab, president of the Sturgis Food Pantry Board and Rich Deaver, chairman of the Kiwanis Food Drive, get the signs ready to be placed around town. The 2022 Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry Annual Food Drive will be Saturday. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
STURGIS — The Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry Annual Food Drive will be conducted from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29.
“Because of the rise in food prices, we have seen a spike in the number of families seeking food assistance. In addition, food and monetary donation have decreased,” said Gordon Kotab, president of the Sturgis Food Pantry Board. “Normally, monthly donations are larger than the cost of food to keep our shelves filled but that has not been the case this year.”
The Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry serves those families and individuals in need in Meade County.
Kotab said the food pantry is spending around $7,000 per month to purchase food which is up substantially from several years ago. The pantry is asking residents to consider giving food or monetary donations Saturday.
Locations to drop off your food or monetary donations include: Sturgis Elementary School Drive Through, off Ball Park Road near the Fire Station, Grocery Mart parking lot, and the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry, at 801 6th St., Sturgis.
The Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry wishes to thank all those who have supported the food drives in the past and ask for your continued support. In the past, blue bags were left at each house in Sturgis, and the change to drop off locations started about three years ago and hopefully is more convenient for people to give.
Rich Deaver, chairman of the food drive said monetary donations really help and can be mailed to: Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry, P.O. Box 4136, Sturgis, SD 57785.
