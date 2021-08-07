STURGIS — The 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway.
The Budweiser Clydesdales paraded down Main Street flanked by rows of motorcycles and smart-camera toting rallygoers before turning on to Harley-Davidson Way where they rested while posing for countless photos.
The opening ceremony, held at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point, kicked off 10-days of events including organized rides, concerts, bike shows and much more.
Mayor Mark Carstensen said it was only fitting that this year, when open container is allowed in areas of downtown Sturgis, that those on hand should toast to the opening of the 81st Rally.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said he had never seen such large crowds on an opening day for the Rally. And, from all indications, it appears this will be a huge Rally.
“I think the attendance for the Rally is going to be fantastic. It’s going to be in the record books,” he said.
Sturgis Rally & Events Director Jerry Cole said that this year the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will also host a closing ceremony.
Cole said they have wanted to do a closing ceremony for several years.
“There is nothing saying, ‘we’re done.’ So we wanted to do something exciting downtown, and what is more exciting than a Main Street jump again,” Cole said.
Cole was referring to the jump over Sturgis Main Street done by motorcycle stunt daredevil Cole Freeman in 2019. The city hopes the closing ceremony event might get more Rallygoers to stay the last weekend of the Rally.
“It almost might drive people from the region to be here. Generally that last half of the Rally is a regional crowd anyway. It would be nice to do something for them,” Cole said.
Here is the short list of city-sponsored activities for the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
• Saturday Aug. 7, 9 a.m., Mayor’s Ride. Led out of town by the Budweiser Clydesdales
• Sunday, Aug. 8, 8 a.m., 5k run from Fort Meade
• Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2 p.m., Military Appreciation Day ceremonies at Harley-Davidson Plaza; 3 p.m., B-1 flyover - Main Street; 5 p.m., tattoo contest Harley-Davidson Plaza
• Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m., Stunt riders on Harley-Davidson Way; 5 p.m., beard and mustache contest at Harley-Davidson Plaza
• Saturday, Aug. 14, noon, Closing ceremonies at Harley-Davidson Plaza; 2 p.m. Main Street motorcycle jump by Cole Freeman; PAL Bike raffle drawing
• Sunday, Aug. 15, 2 a.m., Main Street reopens
