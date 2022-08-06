Sturgis is Rally ready

STURGIS — The 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which kicked off Friday, is seen by some as a “return to normalcy” celebration.
“Whatever that new normal is, we’re celebrating it,” said Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie.
Updated: August 6, 2022 @ 8:24 am
One facet of the Rally that has returned is participation by international visitors.
“We haven’t been able to have them because of COVID. This year we are seeing far more which is fantastic,” Ainslie said.
This year’s rally also signals the return of more corporate involvement by companies such as Harley-Davidson, Indian, BMW and others who had to scale back during pandemic years.
“The exhibits are better manned this year than what we have seen in the recent past,” Ainslie said.
Indications are that this year’s Rally got off to an early start.
“Last week we saw one of the busiest pre-rally weeks that we have ever seen. It was like someone just flipped on the light switch,” Ainslie said.
Main Street Sturgis was closed to all but motorcycle traffic overnight Friday and by mid-morning the street was filled with bikes.
“I believe that’s an indicator that the first few days are going to be massive,” Ainslie said.
The weather outlook is good with cooler temperatures expected through the weekend, but slowly increasing throughout next week.
Ainslie asks visitors to be diligent about fire safety with overly dry conditions in the Black Hills.
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues through Sunday, Aug. 14.
