STURGIS — Another housing subdivision is in the works in Sturgis just off Interstate 90 at Exit 32.
Garden Grove Developments, LLC, plans to build 57 single-family homes along Davenport Loop just off Pine View Drive in southwest Sturgis. About eight years ago, the city of Sturgis put water and sewer lines in the area referred to as the Davenport Ranch property for the development of Belle Joli winery and any future development.
The area is near Flex Fitness Center on Pine View Drive.
The Sturgis City Council has acted on two issues relating to the project within the last month – a voluntary development and annexation agreement and a rezoning.
At its Oct. 5 meeting, the council approved the development and annexation agreement so that developers could file a plat for the property.
At its meeting Monday, the council voted unanimously to rezone the property from highway service to medium-density residential housing.
Rezoning the property from commercial to residential use is one of the first of several steps in allowing the project to happen, said Dave Smith, Director of Planning & Permitting for the city of Sturgis.
Areas along Pine View Drive and Vanocker Canyon Road would still remain commercial zoning.
Landowners in the area who were notified of the proposed housing development voiced concerns about additional housing being planned to the east of their property, Smith said. They specifically questioned if apartments or multi-family units would be allowed, he said.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie clarified the concerns to council members saying: “In essence what those statement were was that they wanted to see it remain a hayfield. They said that was something they liked when they moved in and wanted it to remain. They also were concerned that it might become multi-family housing which this would not be.”
Medium-density residential zoning allows for townhomes and multi-plexes of up to eight units. Smith said the developers told city staff that the lots have been created for single-family dwellings.
The city council, at its Oct. 19 meeting, tabled three items concerning the housing development because a legal advertisement pertaining to the plat of the property needed to be published before the items could be approved.
Those items included approval of a resolution for the creation of a Tax Increment Finance District. The second was approving a project plan for the TIF district and lastly was a resolution approving and authorizing the signing of contracts for private development of a TIF district.
Those items are scheduled to be heard at the Nov. 16 meeting of the Sturgis City Council.
Ainslie said the developers had hoped to begin construction this year, but with the delays, that likely will move the project to 2021.
