STURGIS — Chip and Karen Elverud of Rapid City were among those who participated in the Sturgis Volksmarch Saturday. The 2021 Sturgis Volksmarch took hikers on a historic tour of former Cavalry sites and a portion of the new Bear Butte Creek historical preservation project near Fort Meade.
This 5K hike was special for the Elveruds because it was the first hike back after Chip’s left ventricular assist device surgery in which doctors surgically implanted a battery-operated, mechanical pump, which helps the left ventricle, the main pumping chamber of the heart, pump blood to the rest of the body. Chip is the former president of the Black Hills Volkssport Association. During their lifetime, the Elveruds have participated in Volksmarches in all 50 states.
