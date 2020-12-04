STURGIS — The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual tree lighting at Harley-Davidson Rally Point Thursday night. A good crowd was on hand for the event which also featured drawings for $3,000 in prizes from the Downtown Sturgis Foundation. There was also live holiday music and a reading of a traditional Christmas story by Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen. Sturgis for the Holidays events continue today with the annual Parade of Lights at 6 p.m.
