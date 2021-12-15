Sturgis hosts Kids’ Craft Day

STURGIS — Rosemary Roth and her granddaughter, Sarah Oedekoven, decorate a pine bough during the kids’ craft day at the Hometown Market Saturday in Sturgis. Kids also could create a gingerbread house and clay ornaments. Santa visited Harley-Davidson Rally Point later in the day and The Grinch was shown at the Sturgis Community Center.
(0) comments
