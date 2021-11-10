Sturgis hosts annual food drive

STURGIS — The annual Sturgis Kiwanis Food drive brought in more than 2,000 pounds of food and $1,000 in donations Saturday. There were drop-off locations set up in various areas throughout the community with volunteers from local 4-H groups at each location to assist with unloading food items.
If you forgot about the drive, you can mail a donation to Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry, P.O. Box 4136, Sturgis, SD 57785 or drop off food at the pantry, Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 9-11:45 a.m.
