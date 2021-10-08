Sturgis hosts Ag Appreciation Banquet

David Koupal and Ron Adam share in some conversation during the social hour prior to the 2021 Sturgis Ag Appreciation Banquet on Thursday at the Sturgis City Armory. Veronica Grosek, Executive Director of the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, said the event is a way to recognize area farmers and ranchers for all they do. Members of the Sturgis FFA chapter serve as wait staff at the event.
