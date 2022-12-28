Sturgis honors employees Pioneer staff reports Dec 28, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sturgis recognized Jay Johnson of the Sanitation Department, left, and Jeff Lucas of the Parks Department, right, for 35 years of service. Courtesy photo by Deb HollandClick to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STURGIS — Sturgis recognized its employees who have served the city for five or more years at their holiday party on Dec. 8.The awards start at five years of service and continue in five-year intervals.Those with five years of employment include: Jacob Berghorst, Sanitation;Justin Boerboom, Ambulance;Dylan Goetsch, Police;Jerred Hegstrom, Police;Cody King, Parks;Travis Parker, Sturgis Liquor;Lance Scherer, Director of Sponsorship and Brand Management;Danny Stacy, Police;Courtney Walker, Ambulance.Those with 10 years of employment includes:Kristen Legner, Community Center;Warren Shaulis, Ambulance.Those with 15 years of employment includes:Fay Bueno, Finance;Billy Coacher, Sanitation;Bradley Olson, Streets.25 years of employment includes:Doyle Schaefer, Parks.Those with 30 years of employment includes:Anne Bertolotto, Public Works;Maxine Cordes, Community Center;Joyce Ehlers, Finance.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sturgis Employment Employee Ambulance Work Community Center Police × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles2 vehicles destroyed in Spearfish car dealership fireSnow halts construction at Cheyenne Crossing, crews plan to re-start after ChristmasFire damages Spearfish trailerMerwin retires after 32 years as Meade Co. sheriffTwo more allegedly involved in casino theft case plead not guiltySemi-truck, trailer roll over on bridge overpass near Exit 32Box Elder man sentenced in drug caseDeadwood VFD stamps out fire at Gold Country InnRoads closed, school called off againHow cold was it? Images CommentedPeltier deserves the same mercy he gave his victims (1)Quintus Franke, Jr. (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
