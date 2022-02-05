Sturgis Hometown Market hosts open house

STURGIS — Tami DesJarlais of DesJarlais Farms & Winery in Sturgis shares samples of honey with customers at the open house at the Sturgis Hometown Market on Thursday. The market, which was quite popular leading up to Christmas, will remain open through July. The city of Sturgis hosts the Hometown Market at 1123 Main St. in Sturgis as a way of showcasing local vendors, crafters, and producers. The market is open from Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
