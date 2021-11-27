STURGIS — Vendors and customers alike are singing the praises of the Sturgis Hometown Market.
The city of Sturgis is hosting the Hometown Market as a way of showcasing local vendors, crafters, and producers, said Christina Steele, the city’s public information officer who helps coordinate the market.
You can find everything from homemade applesauce to cherry wood earrings at the market which is open from 4-7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The market also will be open from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, during the tree lighting ceremony that night, and from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, during Scrooge Night downtown.
Here’s how the system works. Vendors buy a space in the building at 1123 Main St. in Sturgis (right next to Gold Pan Pizza and across from the old Weimer’s Diner & Donuts). They stock the space with their items and replenish when needed.
The vendors don’t have to stay at their booth during business hours. Instead, the city provides a clerk who oversees the market and rings up purchases. A portion of wages for the clerks come from the fees the vendors pay to have a booth.
“There is a huge demand for home-produced items, but there are not enough places or outlets to sell their products. And not everybody can go out and rent a building,” Steele said.
Ashley Meiners, from Whitewood, is one of the 35 vendors.
“I love that Sturgis is supporting the small businesses in the area,” she said. “The best part is, you don’t have to be here for it. You just set up and restock.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Meiners said she found it difficult to find many craft fairs or shows. The Sturgis Hometown Market will be open now through July.
Vendors may choose which months they want to participate, and rental fees are based on a sliding scale.
For the months of November and December only, rent is $100 per month. Rental commitments for November through March are $50 per month with one-month free ($200 for those five months). All seven months will have a rental fee of $30 per month with one month free for a total of $180 for the entire seven months.
Meiners said business has been a little slow, but she hopes it will pick up in the coming weeks before Christmas. Meiners offers one-of-kind holiday and home décor items priced from $4 to $40.
“I like to do small affordable gifts, so more like stocking stuffers or a gift for a teacher or your mail person,” she said.
All items at the market are priced and rounded up to the nearest dollar so the clerks don’t have to deal with change.
Carla Krugjohn was shopping at the market Wednesday. She said she appreciates being able to shop local.
“I just think it’s wonderful,” she said.
Last year, the market was further east on Main Street in Sturgis and didn’t open until Black Friday. This year, the market opened the weekend of Nov. 5. Opening earlier gave vendors a chance to see what products were moving, Steele said.
“It’s been very steady. We’ve had a lot of local support. People comment that there is so much variety,” she said.
Some also wondered about store security.
“Sometimes we do have two people working. We do have a lot of security cameras in there, so we can keep a close eye on things that way,” Steele said.
