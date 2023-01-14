bhp news.jpg
STURGIS — All Sturgis property owners will be responsible for maintaining their own right of way once a new ordinance goes into effect.

On Jan. 3 the Sturgis City Council finalized the ordinance that specifies right of way maintenance and upkeep as the responsibility of property owners. For the most part, City Attorney Eric Miller said property owners take care of their own right of way lands, such as trees along walkways, or a strip of grass between the sidewalk and the curb. However, there are a few areas where the city has taken on the responsibility for maintenance and upkeep. The new ordinance is intended to outline the specific responsibilities of property owners and set standards for the upkeep, so city employees can focus their efforts on public lands, such as the roads and bike paths in the community. Property owners are responsible for mowing the grass, treating weeds, and caring for trees that surround these public lands.

