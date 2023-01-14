STURGIS — All Sturgis property owners will be responsible for maintaining their own right of way once a new ordinance goes into effect.
On Jan. 3 the Sturgis City Council finalized the ordinance that specifies right of way maintenance and upkeep as the responsibility of property owners. For the most part, City Attorney Eric Miller said property owners take care of their own right of way lands, such as trees along walkways, or a strip of grass between the sidewalk and the curb. However, there are a few areas where the city has taken on the responsibility for maintenance and upkeep. The new ordinance is intended to outline the specific responsibilities of property owners and set standards for the upkeep, so city employees can focus their efforts on public lands, such as the roads and bike paths in the community. Property owners are responsible for mowing the grass, treating weeds, and caring for trees that surround these public lands.
“Throughout the city of Sturgis, maintenance of these rights of way is inconsistent,” said Miller. “The purpose of these types of standards is to ensure that there are no obstructions or visibility issues, primarily for safety reasons. The goal of this ordinance is to put that duty back to the homeowner, plus to set the standards for maintaining the right of ways.”
Sturgis Director of Communications Deb Holland said sidewalks are examples of property owner maintenance for rights of way.
“Sidewalks allow the public to safely walk near a road by providing a paved surface across a person’s property,” she wrote in a statement. “The abutting property owner generally owns the property the sidewalk crosses, and is responsible for sidewalk maintenance and ensuring the sidewalk remains unobstructed. Non-paved right of ways, such as boulevards and ditches function in a similar manner.”
The new ordinance allows provisions for steep inclines or for property owners who are unable to maintain the right of way, for a variety of reasons.
The new ordinance will be published in the city’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer. It will become effective 20 days after publication.
