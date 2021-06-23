Sturgis hires two in-house attorneys

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis has hired a new city attorney as well as a new staff attorney who will begin their duties later this summer.
Current Sturgis City Attorney Greg Barnier, who has worked for the city for the past 12 years, will retire at the end of June.
Hired were Mark Marshall for city attorney with an annual salary of $85,000 and Eric Miller for staff attorney with an annual salary of $65,000.
Marshall said he has in the past worked with businesspeople and others in the Sturgis community.
“Sturgis has a spot near and dear to my heart,” he said. “I wanted to do something positive for the rest of my legal career. I couldn’t be happier to contribute to the development and growth of Sturgis.”
Marshall grew up in Huron, and was admitted to the practice of law in 1981. He has represented both plaintiffs and defendants, in both civil and criminal matters, and on both sides of the state. He has also experienced the courtroom on both sides of the bench, having served as a United States magistrate judge and a state court magistrate.
Marshall is a fellow of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers.
When not practicing law, he can be found outdoors on his motorcycle, at the golf course, or on the ski slopes.
He has a penchant for motorcycles. His daily ride is a BMW, but he also owns a Triumph and a Ducati as well as a 1959 Cushman scotter.
Miller is currently serving as a judicial law clerk for the Seventh Judicial Court of South Dakota. He will begin his duties with the city of Sturgis on Aug. 16.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the city realized they had a need for two attorneys because of the heavy workload.
“There have been several times in the last couple of years that we have had to hire outside counsel to assist,” Ainslie said. “There is more work than what a single individual can accomplish as the city continues to enhance and increase its role in shepherding the development of the city.”
When Barnier announced his retirement, Mayor Mark Carstensen directed staff to conduct a recruitment campaign for qualified candidates. The mayor and three council members (plus two staff representatives) interviewed two final candidates. Two additional candidates were interviewed by human resources staff via an introductory telephone interview. After interviewing the candidates, the committee discussed a short-term expansion to the city’s legal department to capitalize on the high caliber of candidates, Ainslie said.
Prior to 2009, the city contracted legal services to local attorneys through professional services contracts. In 2009, the city council decided to have their own legal department in-house and hired Barnier.
Barnier said he is grateful for his time spent as city attorney.
“It has been something that I have both enjoyed and learned from,” he said.
Barnier and his wife hope to do some traveling when he retires.
“We’ve got a couple trips planned for this summer in our camper,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.