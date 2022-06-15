STURGIS — Continued growth within Sturgis has led to discussions of having a substation of the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department.
The current fire hall is located on Ball Park Road in Sturgis. The community continues to expand both to the west and south.
The further away homes are from the fire department, the higher the likelihood that people may pay more for homeowners’ insurance.
A company called ISO (Insurance Services Office) creates ratings for fire departments and their surrounding communities. The ratings calculate how well-equipped fire departments are to put out fires in that community.
Any area that is more than five driving miles from the nearest fire station automatically receives a higher score. ISO provides this score, often called the “ISO fire score,” to homeowners’ insurance companies. Insurers then use it to help set homeowners insurance rates.
The better equipped your fire department is to put out a fire, the less likely your house is to burn down. That makes your home less risky, and therefore less expensive to insure.
A lower number is better: the number one is the best possible rating, while a 10 means the fire department did not meet ISO’s minimum requirements.
Last year was a record-setting year for the Sturgis VFD, the Department’s Chief Scott Lensegrav told the Sturgis City Council at its meeting June 6. And he believes the number of calls to the volunteer department will only continue to increase with more people moving to the area.
“It’s not getting any better this year,” Lensegrav said. “We’re where we were last year for the number of calls, so we’ll probably set another record this year.”
One area where a new substation might be located is along Avalanche Road.
“Our city’s getting bigger. We’re going to have to look at probably a substation further out west in order to help keep that ISO from going up,” he said.
The Sturgis City Council heard at a meeting in February about initial plans to place 62 new single-family homes, 16 townhomes and three new apartment buildings in that area.
Developers also told the city council that over the life of the 10- to 15-year project, there could be as many as 350 to 400 homes built there.
According to ISO’s Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS), four main criteria comprise a fire rating score:
• 50% comes from the quality of your local fire department, including staffing levels, training and proximity of the firehouse.
• 40% comes from availability of water supply, including the prevalence of fire hydrants and how much water is available to put out fires.
• 10% comes from the quality of the area’s emergency communications systems (911).
• An extra 5.5% comes from community outreach, including fire prevention and safety courses.
• Any area that is more than five driving miles from the nearest fire station is automatically rated a 10.
Lensegrav said there continue to be challenges for the department including the COVID-19 pandemic, equipment age and availability, and getting and retaining volunteers.
There are currently 41 active firefighters on the roster – up three over last year – all of which are South Dakota FF1 and FF2 structurally certified and wildland certified.
“Let’s face it, this is the only department in the city that is strictly volunteer. These men and women do a huge service for us taking time away from their families all the time to come and help out when everybody is in need,” Lensegrav said.
The fire chief shared what it might cost if the city were to staff a full-time fire department. He said the department would need 12 full time people with four people working three shifts per day.
“Base pay and benefits, you’re looking at $80,000 per firefighter times 12 which would be $960,000. That’s without overhead. That’s without an operating budget. So, if we did have to go to a full-time fire department, we’re looking at about $1.1 to $1.5 million,” he said.
Lensegrav reminded the council that the Sturgis VFD is providing that service now with volunteers with about $150,000 from the city.
In addition to money from the city, the department also received $43,634 in 2021 from the Meade County Insurance Tax Rebate, $3,889 from the Lawrence County Insurance Tax Rebate/Fire protection (for areas the department covers in Boulder Canyon); $11,154 from the annual mayor’s ride during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and $ 44,908 in donations from the community.
