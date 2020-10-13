Sturgis food drive has new format

STURGIS — The Sturgis Kiwanis Food Drive will change dramatically this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rich Deaver, spokesman for the Kiwanis, said this year’s drive will be Saturday, Nov. 7 and will consist of donors using convenient drop-off points in the Sturgis area.
“These drop-off points will replace the former door to door pickup procedure. Plans are to have five drop points for those who wish to donate food or have cash donations,” Deaver said.
Anyone wishing to donate will simply drive up and drop off their donations, he said.
“Little or no contact will be necessary. We will have helpers at each site to help with lifting and unloading,” Deaver said.
Drop-offs will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 7. The drop-offs are at the following locations:
• Lynn’s DakotaMart, 1111 Lazelle St.
• Sturgis Elementary School driveway across from the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department on Ball Park Road.
• Grocery Mart, 2216 Junction Ave.
• Sturgis Harley-Davidson, 1040 Junction Ave.
• Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry, 801 6th St.
The Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry serves residents of Meade County at no cost. Those using the pantry visit the pantry once a month to receive grocery items that are provided by private donations, the federal government and Feeding South Dakota.
Deaver said that each month, hundreds of families are served by the local pantry located in Sturgis. All families are required to register and are qualified to receive food items based on income and need. “The local food drive redistributes food from the food drive entirely to local residents,” Deaver said.
The Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry is entirely run by unpaid volunteers, he said.
Anyone wishing to be a part of the food drive effort may contact any member of Kiwanis or visit the pantry on Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 9-11:45 a.m. for information.
Following are some suggested food items for donation: Canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese, any pasta noodles, pasta sauces, jams and jelly, peanut butter, ketchup, mustard, canned tomatoes, tomato sauce, Hamburger Helper, small vegetable oil, ramen noodles, canned fruit, breakfast cereal, flour and sugar.
Monetary donations can be sent by mail to:
Sturgis Kiwanis Food Bank,
P.O. Box 4136 Sturgis, SD 57785
