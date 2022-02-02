Sturgis flush with 2021 tax collections

STURGIS — Sales and tourism tax collections in Sturgis last year exceeded expectations, so the city is looking to use that money to finance several one-time projects.
City sales tax collections for January through November 2021 were up 13.5% compared to the same time in 2020.
In addition to the 2% general sales tax, the city collects a 1% sales tax (BBB tourism tax) charged for all alcohol, hotel, restaurant, and similar sales. Tourism tax collections in 2021 were up 28.6% compared to the same January - November time frame in 2020.
“The important message is that 2021 was a fantastic year,” Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie told the Sturgis City Council on Jan. 18.
It was at that meeting that the council passed the first reading of a supplemental appropriation to the 2022 budget that will finance several projects using the excess sales tax funds.
“This is a chance to meet some of those needs that have been brought up by residents as well as some of the departments. These projects are one-time investments aimed at improving the quality of life in the community,” Ainslie said.
The council receives many requests to fund one-time projects and given the increase in sales tax funds, some of these requests can now be funded without reducing the city’s savings or increasing property tax, Ainslie said
As of the end of the third quarter of 2021, the city’s general fund had a cash and investment balance of $3.66 million - an increase of 290% since 2011, Ainslie said. The city’s general fund reserve balance is approximately 40% of the annual budgeted expenditures.
For the past 10-years, the city put nearly all revenue that exceeded the budgeted revenue into savings. Ainslie said given this substantial balance, it is no longer necessary for the city to continue to expand its savings.
It is anticipated that when December 2021 sales tax receipts are tallied, the city of Sturgis general fund will end the year with $325,000 more than budgeted. In the tourism fund, the city is likely to end the year with at least $90,000 more than budgeted.
Ainslie attributes the increased sales tax to new residents providing a larger customer base for local businesses, and also the COVID-19 pandemic which caused an increase interest in shopping locally.
Another bright spot was the construction industry in Sturgis with 94 new housing units started in 2021. The city benefited by higher than anticipated revenues from building permits.
Ainslie said the city council has had numerous requests for additional funding for one-time investments over the years.
Following is a list of one-time projects the city would fund with the additional tax collections in the general fund:
• $150,000 ADA playground enhancements — the Parks Board would be able to make recommendations as to which parks and what types of enhancements beyond those scheduled in the five-year infrastructure plan
• $150,000 Street banner pole replacement — the street banner poles have been in existence for a generation and are showing significant signs of wear. These banners provide more than $100,000 in revenue each year for the community as well as create a sense of celebration for the numerous events the city hosts
• $25,000 Music on Main enhancements — this would provide funding for new equipment (such as a portable climbing wall) that could be used at Music on Main and other community events (such as the community picnic). In 2022, the city plans on partnering with local community organizations to volunteer to operate the bounce houses and new equipment. In return, the community organizations would receive a donation from the city and any proceeds from the use of the new equipment.
Following is a list of one-time projects the city would fund with the additional tax collections in the tourism (BBB) fund:
• $20,000 Additional state match advertising — this would be matched by the state and allow for a total of $40,000 in additional electronic advertising for the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
• $50,000 Donation to the Sturgis High School Rodeo Club — this donation would be in addition to the city’s offer to provide equipment and staff hours to assist the Rodeo Club with constructing their new facility next to the high school on land that they have leased
• $24,000 Race timing equipment and economic study — this would provide equipment that the city can use to better time various events that they host including the Music on Main bicycling races and the Legendary 5k. The Economic Impact Study would be useful in quantifying the impact of the community’s vast trail network. This in turn can be used to apply for additional grants and donations that will be used to continue to enhance the community’s recreational programs
The city also found savings in what it had budgeted for improvements at the City/County Dispatch Center. The city’s adopted Capital Improvement Plan included $170,000 to fund the city’s portion of improvements in the dispatch center. But, through additional work by the county and sheriff’s office, the city’s share of the upgrades has been reduced to $70,000.
Ainslie recommended that the council use the saved funds to construct a new shared use indoor batting facility. The baseball and softball clubs have pledged to provide $80,000 in additional funds to construct the new facility.
The total cost of projects listed is $519,000.
“This is all additional revenue that goes above and beyond what was anticipated in 2021,” Ainslie said.
Mayor Mark Carstensen said there are many projects deserving of funds in the community, but this infusion of money will certainly help in making some improvements.
Citizen Bonnie Alberts cautioned the council about spending all the funds.
“I’m always nervous about spending all we have, whether it’s yours or mine or somebody else’s. That just makes me uneasy,” she said.
Carstensen reminded her that for years, the city had not spent funds over and above what had been budgeted and instead returned it to the city’s general fund reserves.
“It’s a good spot to not put it in reserves and return it to the citizens,” the mayor said.
The council unanimously passed first reading of the supplemental appropriation ordinance. Second reading will come at the city’s Feb. 7 meeting.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.