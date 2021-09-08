Sturgis finds way to link job seekers, employers

STURGIS — In this digital era of job hunting, Sturgis may have found a more user-friendly way of linking potential employees with local employers.
It’s called the Workforce Opportunity Wall. It’s located in the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce office at 2040 Junction Ave.
It is, as the name implies, a wall in the office where Sturgis-area employers can advertise available positions and provide applications for job seekers to pick up.
The wall grew out of a need for available workers. The shortage isn’t just a Sturgis problem. Business leaders nationwide say there is a worker shortage which some blame on generous unemployment payments and stimulus checks given during the pandemic for making people less likely to take front-line and retail jobs again.
Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Veronica Grosek said the service has been popular with both employers and job seekers.
“I think the community has really taken to it,” she said. “It’s a great way to get job info out there to people who may find online job searches challenging.”
The wall is a collaboration between the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce and the Sturgis Economic Development Corp. Amanda Anglin, of SEDC, said that in July, she and Grosek teamed up on a job information pick-up day.
Job seekers were invited to stop by the Sturgis Community Center Meade Room anytime from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Job information and applications from employers across town were made available. No employers were present at the event, only information about jobs they had available. Because that event worked well, Anglin believed that having a permanent location for such an exchange of information might be useful.
“We still wanted to get the word out, but in a different format, so we brainstormed what we could do next and came up with the wall,” Anglin said.
The wall is accessible from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the chamber office. Employers wanting to use the service can call the SEDC office at (605) 347-4906 or just drop by the chamber office with employment information.
Job seekers also can visit the one-stop shop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the chamber office to find available job information and applications from businesses throughout the Sturgis community.
