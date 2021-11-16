Sturgis Festival of Trees set for Friday

STURGIS — The Sturgis Festival of Trees, scheduled for Friday, at First Interstate Bank, will again be an in-person event.
In 2020, the festival was moved to an online auction because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since 1995, First Interstate Bank in Sturgis has hosted the Festival of Trees. Funds raised benefit both Hospice of the Northern Hills and the Greater Sturgis Area Fund, said organizing committee member Rosemary Roth.
She said organizers thought long and hard about having a face-to-face event this year.
“We’re so excited that we will be in the bank again this year,” she said.
Roth said there are 19 trees up for auction this year including a Sturgis Scoopers tree, a tree with collectible Santas, and a religious-themed tree.
“It reminds us of the reason for the season,” Roth said of the religious tree.
Roth commended the group of people who work on the trees and make the festival possible year after year.
“I call them the band of sisters. They were excited to see each other after a year off. It was like a family reunion when they showed up on decorating day,” Roth said.
In addition to decorated trees, there will be wreaths, table decorations and quilts.
There also is a plethora of silent auction items, Roth said.
“Sometimes the live auction can get a little long. This year we will have fewer live auction items, and more things that have been put on the silent auction.”
Roth encourages everyone to attend the Sturgis Festival of Trees. In year’s past, the bank has been quite crowded on auction night. She said they have taken out some desks and done some things to create more room for attendees at the bank.
“Come and bring your checkbook,” Roth said. “Proceeds from this event really help serve our community all year long.”
