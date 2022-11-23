STURGIS — The 28th annual Sturgis Festival of Trees was a huge success with nearly $46,000 raised, which will be split between Hospice and the Greater Sturgis Foundation.  

This event kicks off the holiday season and featured 20 trees, 16 wreathes, and 17 other holiday items that were auctioned off, along with 40 silent auction items which were donated to raise the funds that will benefit the Sturgis community.  The admission for this holiday event raised $2,600, with 100% of those funds to be given to the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry.

