The Greater Sturgis Foundation and Hospice are this year’s recipients of the 28th annual Festival of Trees fund raiser, pictured from left: Brett Lynass, Greater Sturgis Foundation President; Mark Schmidt, President of Monument Health Sturgis; Rosemary Roth; and Mike Johnson; First Interstate Bank. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
STURGIS — The 28th annual Sturgis Festival of Trees was a huge success with nearly $46,000 raised, which will be split between Hospice and the Greater Sturgis Foundation.
This event kicks off the holiday season and featured 20 trees, 16 wreathes, and 17 other holiday items that were auctioned off, along with 40 silent auction items which were donated to raise the funds that will benefit the Sturgis community. The admission for this holiday event raised $2,600, with 100% of those funds to be given to the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry.
Mike Johnson, FIB employee and Master of Ceremonies for the event, shared that the Festival of Trees over the past 28 years has raised over $600,000. All funds go to supporting and improving the community.
Brett Lynass, Greater Sturgis Foundation (GSF) President, said the organization partnered with the South Dakota Community Foundation in 1989 as a way to support nonprofit and charitable projects and organizations in and around the community.
The GSF has given nearly $500,000 since the inception of the organization. One-half of the proceeds raised at the Festival will be added to the GSF principal balance and that will never be touched. Only the interest earned on the principal is distributed. “The GSF supports many organizations: Sturgis Area Arts Council, Senior Center, Crisis Center, Kiwanis Food Pantry, to name a few,” Lynass said. “More recently the foundation committed $75,000 to Black Hills Trails, and $100,000 to the Sturgis Lakeside Adventure.”
Mark Schmidt, President of Monument Health Sturgis, shared that the funds from last year’s auction assisted in refreshing and remodeling the Lippold Hospice suite, including a new patient bed, new coach, and made it a more beautiful place.
“It is not all about the look of our hospice room. It is about the people we take care of in the community and the people that serve in the community and the facility, and that is what it is all about,” said Schmidt.
Rosemary Roth, now retired FIB employee and Master of Ceremonies, has been involved with the Festival of Trees since it began 28 years ago and shared the ingredients for a successful event.
“The first ingredient to the success of this great event is First Interstate Bank and its employees. All proceeds raised are given to the GSF and Hospice, and every penny of the door admission goes to the Kiwanis Food Pantry,” said Roth. “This year we have to recognize there are some people that aren’t here at the table, as is evidenced by many items that will be auctioned off in memory of a loved one.
“I have two that I will talk about that were instrumental in the success of this event: Bob Davis and Dr. George Jenter,” said Roth. Both individuals were honored with holiday items to be auctioned in their honor.
