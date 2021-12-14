STURGIS — One man’s trash truly is another man’s treasure.
Just ask Isabella and Andy Barff.
Isabella admits she loves the magical feel of the Christmas season and especially loves Christmas lights and displays.
They recently moved to a new home on Colorado Drive in Sturgis and were determined to go “all out” when decorating their home and yard for Christmas.
“It’s my favorite holiday,” Barff said.
The Barffs’ display is part of the Sturgis Drive-By Holiday Lights Tour.
They had some items, but came upon a centerpiece for the festive display in a most unusual way.
“The big snow globe we found during the citywide fall cleanup two years ago. Someone had it sitting out by their garbage, so we stopped and got it,” she said.
After checking out the inflatable globe, the Barffs found the only thing that didn’t work was the blower which sends fake snow into the air inside the globe.
“I told my husband, ‘That’s OK. I still love it,’” she said. “It costs like $400 new, and we got it for free.”
Another unique part of the display is the music box connected to the lights. Andy had given it to his mother for Christmas a few years back. When she passed away, Andy kept the music box and has incorporated into the family’s display. There are a dozen pre-programmed tunes and the lights on and around the home blink in rhythm to the music.
“That’s my favorite part,” Isabella Barff said.
It took the Barffs about a week to complete their display spending three to four hours a night working on getting it just right.
Isabella Barff said the family has seen lots of traffic slowly passing by the light display in the evenings.
“People will stop at the stop sign and then see someone is behind them and will keep crawling and looking at the lights. I love that,” she said.
This year there are 25 locations on the Sturgis Drive-By Holiday Lights Tour this year. The Holiday Lights Tour is done under the auspices of the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce and it a fundraiser for the Crisis Intervention Shelter Service of Sturgis.
Following are the locations on the Holiday Lights Tour:
543 14th St.
925 8th St
1330 5th St.
1144 Main St.
1081 Main St.
1056 Main St.
1006 Main St.
1442 Pine St.
1409 Junction Ave.
435 Main St.
1127 Paisley Terrace
613 Weber Dr.
614 Weber Dr.
1628 Junction Ave.
1233 Deadwood St.
1003 McNenny Dr.
1908 Barbara Ave.
2003 Colorado Dr.
2001 Arizona Ave.
1946 Arizona Ave.
2550 Belair Dr.
2300 Palisades Loop
2211 Dolan Creek Rd.
2550 Meadows Dr.
2647 Meadows Dr.
