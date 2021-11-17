Sturgis fall band concert honors veterans

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School fall band concert featured selections honoring veterans, along with music from the 1980’s on Monday in the West Gym.
“We tried to do a veteran’s themed concert to honor them for their service and some music from different cultures, and other types of heroes, because we are so close to Veterans Day,” said Emily Young, SBHS band director.
The band performed the “Armed Forces on Parade” and had veterans stand during the portion of the song representing the division they served in.
Zoey Snyder, performed flute solos on four of the five selections during the concert. “She is an amazing senior flute player and I know she is considering a few colleges and wants to continue playing music after high school,” said Young.
The next band concert is in March and the band is starting to practice for contest in February.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.