Sturgis facing second lawsuit concerning employment of city manager

STURGIS — Candidates for Sturgis City Council and mayor have filed a lawsuit against the city of Sturgis and Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie.
The suit was filed on behalf of Tammy Bohn, candidate for Sturgis Mayor, Justin Bohn, candidate for Ward 4 Sturgis City Council and Brenda Vasknetz, candidate for Ward 1 Sturgis City Council.
This is the second suit the trio have filed against the city in the past four months.
The Bohns and Vasknetz circulated petitions to change the city form of government from the current aldermanic with a city manager, to an aldermanic form of government without a city manager. They submitted the petitions in December.
Those petitions, which were signed by nearly 900 people, were rejected by Sturgis Finance Officer Fay Bueno. The city attorney contended that city manager was not a form of government therefore was not referable to a vote.
Kellen Willert, with Bennett Main Gubbrud & Willert, representing the Bohns and Vasknetz, filed an application for writ of mandamus to the Fourth Circuit Court in an effort to make the city act on the petitions.
Fourth Circuit Court Judge Kevin Krull ruled in February that the petition to change the form of government in Sturgis was invalid because it asked for something for which the law does not provide.
Willert contends his clients’ petition followed the same format and process used in 2007 when a petition asked for an election on the same issue.
In the latest lawsuit, the Bohns and Vasknetz question that if the December petition is invalid because city manager is not a form of government, then how and when did the voters of Sturgis approve employing or having an office of city manager when the 2007 election was on the same issue.
They believe that if the December petition is invalid then the 2007 election to create the office of city manager is also invalid.
The city issued a response to the latest lawsuit Wednesday saying the Bohns and Vasknetz are trying to undo the will of the people.
The city has employed a city manager since 2007 when they hired David Boone. In October 2011, Daniel Ainslie assumed the position and still serves as the Sturgis city manager today.
In a news release sent via email to media outlets, Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said the lawsuit demands that Ainslie, but not Boone, repay the salary and benefits he has earned since Sept. 13, 2011.
“Their action threatens to damage the city’s relationship with employees, creditors, and Rally sponsors. The city will vigorously resist the lawsuit and defend the best interests of the citizens of Sturgis,” the mayor said in the prepared statement.
