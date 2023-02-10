bhp news.jpg
STURGIS — A subcommittee formed to review the office of city manager’s authority and responsibilities will continue for another year, members of the Sturgis City Council decided Monday.

Forming the subcommittee is part of how the city responded when Sturgis residents Tammy and Justin Bohn and Brenda Vasknetz called for a change in Sturgis’ form of government. The committee was formed last January in response to community calls to review the office of city manager’s role within city government, as well as the rights and responsibilities assigned to that role.

