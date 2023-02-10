STURGIS — A subcommittee formed to review the office of city manager’s authority and responsibilities will continue for another year, members of the Sturgis City Council decided Monday.
Forming the subcommittee is part of how the city responded when Sturgis residents Tammy and Justin Bohn and Brenda Vasknetz called for a change in Sturgis’ form of government. The committee was formed last January in response to community calls to review the office of city manager’s role within city government, as well as the rights and responsibilities assigned to that role.
Sturgis City Attorney Mark Marshall, along with council members on the committee said the work is not yet complete.
“This committee was formed because of requests and concerns from within the community, and as we’re going through the process we have found no wrong doing,” Councilman Aaron Jordan said. “Anybody who is on the committee, basically we’re just trying to make sure that everything that is being done is being done properly. I don’t know if there was hope for a smoking gun, but there has been nothing like that. I feel that everything is being run in a good way and that we’re basically going through the process right now to do our due diligence to make sure that is what is happening.”
Mayor Mark Carstensen said the council also wants to give clarity for city manager duties, as well as to try and set up a sustainable system of operations for the council.
Members of the Office of City Manager Subcommittee include Mike Bachand, Carstensen, Jordan, and Dean Sigman. Their appointments will be extended through Feb. 14, 2024, or until the subcommittee is disbanded.
