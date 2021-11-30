STURGIS — Sturgis has plenty planned in the coming weeks to celebrate Sturgis for the holidays.
It all kicks off Thursday with the Sturgis Chamber’s Annual Sturgis Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The ceremony will take place Harley-Davidson Rally Point beginning at 6 p.m.
Organizations will set up booths around Harley-Davidson Rally Point at the corner of Main Street and Harley-Davidson Way (2nd Street) with free treats such as candy canes, hot cocoa, cider, popcorn, and even roasted chestnuts.
There will also be some acoustic entertainment and the Loud American offers their famous hot toddies for sale to adults during the festivities.
Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen will continue his tradition of inviting children on stage as he reads: “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and count down to the official tree lighting.
The Downtown Sturgis Foundation will be announcing the winners of $3,000 worth of downtown business gift cards from the annual Downtown Sturgis Holiday Giveaway, plus the winners of two grand prizes valued at $500 each.
Friday is the annual Sturgis Parade of Lights beginning at 6 p.m.
Float line-up begins at 5 p.m. at the Sturgis United Methodist Church parking lot. Floats will head south on Ball Park Road and onto Junction Avenue. They will turn right on Harmon Street, left on Fulton Street, and left again on Junction Avenue.
Floats will follow Junction Avenue for 10 blocks before turning left on Main Street. The parade will end at Main and Fourth streets.
Floats will be judges in the following categories: Judges’ Choice, Best Holiday Sound,
Light of the Parade and the Heartstrings Award.
On Saturday, Love INC Sturgis is presenting David Laflin’s Incredible Christmas. This Christmas-themed illusionist show is for the entire family. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Sturgis Community Center Theatre.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by texting CHRISTMASEVENT to 41444, or by calling (605) 206-3515. Tickets also are available at the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber is also sponsoring a Sturgis Drive-By Lights Tour & Window Display Competition.
People can sign up to be listed on the chamber’s annual map of holiday lights whether it is for a home or a business. There is a suggested donation of $20 to enter the competition - all donations will directly benefit the Sturgis Crisis Shelter (CISS). All sign-ups are due no later than Dec. 5. Sign up at https://bit.ly/Sturgis-Lights-Competition
Maps will be distributed free from the chamber office and online starting on Dec. 7, and it continues through Dec. 28. Voting slips will be included with the map. The public is invited to drive around town viewing the lights, and vote for their favorites at the chamber office starting on Dec. 7. Then, on Thursday, Dec. 16, Sturgis businesses will take part in the annual Scrooge Night. This Sturgis tradition provides a last-minute opportunity to finish up holiday shopping lists while supporting local retailers.
A list of participating businesses and special offers will be shared by the Chamber in the coming weeks.
The Sturgis United Methodist Church will stage a living nativity at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at Harley-Davidson Rally Point. Experience the story of Jesus birth through actors on stage. The event is free and open to the public.
