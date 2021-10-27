Sturgis event raises funds for church alliance

STURGIS — The Sturgis Alliance of Churches hosted its Soup & Chili Cookoff at the Sturgis Community Center Monday night. Hundreds of people came out for the fundraising event. The Rev. Bunker Hill of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Sturgis won the award for best chili. Amber Geuke of First National Bank of Sturgis won the award for best soup, Zuppa Toscana, and the Sturgis United Methodist Church won the award as people’s choice for their booth which featured grilled cheese sandwiches and chili.
