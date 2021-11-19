Sturgis encouraging people to shop local

STURGIS — Shop local. Shop small. Shop Sturgis.
That is the theme of this year’s holiday shopping season in Sturgis.
Shopping local shows businesses that you support them in what they are doing and their contributions to the community, said Amanda Anglin, Sturgis Economic Development Executive Director.
Both the Sturgis Downtown Foundation and the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce are encouraging people to shop local this holiday season.
The Downtown Foundation kicked off their 4th Annual Downtown Sturgis Holiday Giveaway at the beginning of November and it will continue through Dec. 1.
People can stop by any of the 30 participating businesses in Sturgis to enter to win up to $3,000 in gift certificates. The drawing for the prizes will be Dec. 2.
New this year, the foundation will be giving away two grand prizes, each worth $500. The winners will receive a one night stay at The Hotel Sturgis, along with dining and shopping gift cards of the winners choosing.
People can enter more than once. The more you shop, the more entries you have for the prizes, said Anglin
“Stop in to any of the participating businesses, buy something, drop an entry in the bucket, and maybe you could win,” she said.
Here are this year’s participating businesses: Black Hills Rally & Gold, Inc., Corner Pantry, Domino’s Pizza, Emma’s Ice Cream Emporium, Gold Pan Pizza, Heartland Homestore, Hot Leathers Sturgis, Just For Looks Boutique, Loud American Roadhouse, New To You Fashions & Treasures, Oasis Bar & Fireside Lounge, Prairie Emporium, Rockingtree Floral, Rosini Gypsy Tour Tattooing, Sturgis Harley-Davidson, Sturgis Leathers, Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame, Sturgis Photo & Gifts, Sturgis Strikers, The Hotel Sturgis, The Knuckle Saloon, The Knuckle Brewing Company, The Tattoo Cellar, Tom’s T’s, Total E’Clips Salon, Uncle Louies, Unique to Antique, White Canvas Art Co., Workhorse Nutrition and Xtreme Dakota Bicycles.
Additionally, the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to shop local, especially during this year’s Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27.
“Even though we encourage you to shop local every day, Small Business Saturday is a great day to start. Our shops will feature special deals, snacks and drinks, giveaways, and more,” said Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Veronica Grosek.
Both Anglin and Grosek challenge people in the community to complete at least 90% of their holiday shopping list or holiday shopping budget locally.
“Next time you open that Amazon app, think twice - most of the items you are looking for can be found right here in Sturgis,” Grosek said.
Supporting small businesses can pay big dividends for everyone, she said.
“Shopping local supports stores that actually care about our town. The local stores donate to our soccer teams, our post-prom party, the new bike park in town, our local nonprofits... the list goes on,” Grosek said. “When was the last time a big box store or remote online retailer did that? Say thank you to our shops by giving them your business.”
Bob Davis, owner of Sturgis Photo and Gifts, said local businesses are the cog in the wheel that keeps the community turning and successfully moving forward.
“We have things in our store that you can’t even find on the internet. If people want interesting, one-of-a-kind items, we’ve got a whole store filled with that,” he said. “We also provide great customer service and if there’s a problem down the road, we are here to take care of it.”
