STURGIS — The Sturgis Elementary fourth grade classes in partnership with the Sturgis Police Athletic League (PAL) enjoyed a beautiful day on Friday at the city park, fishing, riding bikes and playing games outside.
“Today, the fourth grade classes were rewarded for all of there hard work on testing and so the students are fishing, riding on the bike park with the Police Athletic League (PAL), and playing games in the city park,” said Jan Steffens, fourth-grade teacher. The students were taught some fishing technique in the Lion’s Club park and caught some fish, while other classes were at the bike park learning basic bicycle skills and others played in the city park. Other Sturgis Elementary fourth-grade teachers helping with the event was Adam Fitzpatrick, Christy Hedderman, and Nicole Turner.
Geody VanDewater, Sturgis chief of police, along with some officers were helping with the event and talked about the day. “Today, we had the privilege of hanging with students from the fourth grade classes. Sturgis Police Officers and PAL members taught some basic bicycle skills to the kids and let them ride our PAL bikes at the bike park,” said VanDewater. “This allowed kids who never rode a bike or been to the bake park the opportunity to try out a new skill. It also allowed kids with experience to work on improving their skills. It’s better to mentor youth than mend adults.”
