STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council has approved the official tally of votes in Tuesday’s municipal election.
There were no changes to the winners in the election from the unofficial results released on the night of the election as compared to the official canvass.
Council member Beka Zerbst, who gave the councilor’s update report at the council meeting Monday night, thanked the voters who turned out in record numbers for the April 12 election.
The city of Sturgis has 4,991 total voters. There were 1,487 who cast a ballot in this year’s election – a 30% turnout.
“We had the largest voter turnout in years, and it was really great to see the city voters ready to express their opinion and how energized they were to exercise their right to vote,” she said.
Zerbst went on to say that, in her opinion, Sturgis voters sent the overwhelming message that they want to see the city’s upward trajectory continue.
“And that they support the positive growth which has been happening for the last decade, and that politics of personal destruction has no place in our community,” she said.
Zerbst said she will work to ensure that the commonsense concerns voiced these past weeks will not be ignored and that the city will continue to work towards the positive growth and measured development that the town deserves.
But she also said there seems to be a contingent of citizens, especially on social media, who appear that their favorite pastime, their only hobby, is criticizing city staff, city leaders, businesses and more.
“So, for those that find themselves with only relentless criticisms, I want to personally invite you to join me in constructive, positive communication regarding your questions,” she said. “Come out from behind your keyboards and let’s have a face-to-face discussion. This is a sincere invitation, an invitation to offer up sensible solutions, for you to roll up your sleeves, and join a positive dialogue and the hard work it sometimes takes to find common ground.”
Zerbst encouraged anyone with questions to email her.
“I’ll be waiting,” she said.
In presenting the votes to be canvassed by the council Monday, Sturgis Finance Officer Fay Bueno said she believed the election went well, especially this being the first year of a new counting board.
Council members were asked to unseal the results, look them over and make sure the numbers looked correct.
“You might see a little bit of a change in numbers, but they are really close,” Bueno said.
A few items didn’t get counted because the ballots were submitted in the wrong ward, Bueno said. Also, there was an example of a voter casting their ballot for two candidates in a ward instead of just one.
“Those ballots get thrown out,” she said.
The council then voted to accept the results of the 2022 Sturgis city election. Members Jason Anderson, Aaron Jordan, Dean Sigman, Beka Zerbst, Angelia Wilkerson and Dave Martinson voted yes. Mayor Mark Carstensen, and council members Kevin Forrester and Mike Bachand abstained because they were candidates in this year’s election.
Here are the vote totals (with eligible voters) from the Sturgis municipal election.
Ward 1 – Total voters – 1,176 – Those who cast a ballot Tuesday - 247 - 21%. City Council: Mike Bachand, 151, Brenda Vasknetz, 97. Mayor: Tammy Bohn, 103; Mark Carstensen, 144.
Ward 2 – Total voters – 1,287 – Those who cast a ballot Tuesday - 342 - 27%. Mayor: Tammy Bohn, 115, Mark Carstensen, 227.
Ward 3 – Total voters – 1,242 – Those who cast a ballot Tuesday - 424 - 35%. City Council: Sean Natchke, 70, Preston Williams, 208, David Murtha, 141. Mayor: Tammy Bohn, 101, Mark Carstensen, 323.
Ward 4 – Total voters – 1,286 – Those who cast a ballot Tuesday - 474 - 37%. City Council: Kevin Forrester, 340, Justin Bohn, 133. Mayor: Tammy Bohn, 151, Mark Carstensen, 323.
Total voters in Sturgis 4,991 - Those who cast a ballot Tuesday - 1487 – 30% Mayor: Tammy Bohn, 470, Mark Carstensen, 1,017.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.