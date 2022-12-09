STURGIS – Eric Johnson, Sturgis Brown High School speech and debate coach, received the Diamond Coach Award, that recognizing a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education.
Johnson has been the speech and debate coach for the past 16 years. This is his second Diamond Award with the previous award being received six years ago and he shared what it meant to him. “Endurance, for me it is a recognition of building a program, and having a program that you have a lot of kids competing, with a lot of kids doing well,” said Johnson. “Like with any program, like a sports program, once you build a program and tradition, they almost run themselves, but there was a lot of struggle in building a program, I started with two students, and I had to learn on the job how to get kids involved and get the best out of them.”
This year’s team has had a great start, taking second at the McGovern Tournament in Mitchell and second at the Heart of the Rockies tournament in Cheyenne, Wyoming. “Our state oral interpreters won the team excellence award and almost everyone won a superior at that tournament,” said Johnson.
Johnson took a nine-student team to the national conference in Louisville, Kentucky and Carlie Johnson, an orator, made the quarterfinals and placed in the top 30 in the nation, and the world school debate team were in the octo finals.
The Sturgis team will now be competing in the AA competition in South Dakota and have finished as State A runner up just behind Spearfish for the past three years. Johnson said this years competition will be Aberdeen Central, as they are one of the top ten teams in the nation, and they are a tough team.
Tamara Voight, assists Johnson with the team, and is also a two time winner of the Diamond Award while she coached in Watertown and Aberdeen.
This is the highest honor coaches can achieve as a part of the National Speech & Debate Association.
Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has been recognizing student and coach achievements in speech and debate. Coaches earn points in the national honorary through team participation, student achievement, public service, and leadership work. To earn a Diamond Award, a coach must be a member of the National Speech & Debate Association for at least five years. Coaches earn additional awards with more points earned in the Honor Society. A coach who attains 15,000 points is awarded a first Diamond; they receive a second Diamond for 30,000 points, a third for 60,000 points, and so on. Five years must pass between each Diamond Award.
“Our Diamond Award winners provide access to the life changing benefits of speech and debate for thousands of students,” said National Speech & Debate Executive Director J. Scott Wunn. “We are proud to recognize these educators for their service, and thank them for their hard work.”
All Diamond Award winners will be recognized at the world’s largest academic competition, the National Speech & Debate Tournament, in Phoenix, Arizona in June 2023. More than 10,000 students, coaches, and parents from across the nation attend the National Tournament every year. “Students do have to qualify and the district competition will be in Sheridan Wyoming in February, and we have a super qualified team so we hope to take at least nine this year,” said Johnson.
