1209 Sturgis educator earns prestigious Diamond Award.jpg

Eric Johnson, SBHS Speech and debate coach, along with his team, celebrate Johnson on his Diamond Award on Wednesday at the high school.

Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS – Eric Johnson, Sturgis Brown High School speech and debate coach, received the Diamond Coach Award, that recognizing a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education.  

Johnson has been the speech and debate coach for the past 16 years. This is his second Diamond Award with the previous award being received six years ago and he shared what it meant to him. “Endurance, for me it is a recognition of building a program, and having a program that you have a lot of kids competing, with a lot of kids doing well,” said Johnson. “Like with any program, like a sports program, once you build a program and tradition, they almost run themselves, but there was a lot of struggle in building a program, I started with two students, and I had to learn on the job how to get kids involved and get the best out of them.”

