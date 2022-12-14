Sturgis, DOT, collaborate on Junction Avenue study

The city of Sturgis and the state Department of Transportation are partnering to identify needs of Junction Avenue - beginning at Pineview Drive, south of Interstate 90, and continuing north to Harmon Street near Monument Health Sturgis Hospital. Courtesy illustration

STURGIS — A study of one of the busiest corridors in Sturgis is hoped to identify and prioritize potential road improvements to address current safety and efficiency concerns as well as support the next 30 years of growth and development in the Northern Hills community.

The corridor planning study is being performed for a portion of Junction Avenue - approximately 1.1 miles in length, beginning at Pineview Drive, south of Interstate 90, and continuing north to Harmon Street near Monument Health Sturgis Hospital. A Study Advisory Team (SAT) comprised of representatives from the South Dakota Department of Transportation and the City of Sturgis has been formed to guide the development of the corridor study.

