Sturgis discusses redrawing voting wards

STURGIS — Sturgis has begun the process of redrawing the boundaries of its voting wards to reflect changes in population following the 2020 census.
The Sturgis City Council discussed, but took no action, on the redistricting at its meeting Monday night.
Using geographic information system (GIS) and data from the US Census Bureau portal, city staff prepared four options for potential voting wards which were presented to the board and public. Sturgis currently has four voting wards with growth happening mostly in southwest areas of town.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said that the United States census is legally mandated by the US Constitution and takes place every 10 years. And, redistricting is required by the federal government every 10 years following the census.
The most recent census was taken on April 1, 2020, in which all US residents were counted where they lived on that day. The US Census Bureau reports that the population of Sturgis has increased from 6,627 in 2010, to 7,020 in 2020 — an increase of 5.9%, or 393 people.
Ainslie said that all wards must be composed of equal population within a 10% deviation. Using the 2020 population of 7,020, each ward in Sturgis should have 1,755 citizens, which is referred to as being an “ideal number.” Each ward can deviate within 10% of the ideal number - in the case of Sturgis having not less than 1,667 citizens, but not more than 1,843.
“It is required that within the next couple months that the city adopt new boundaries for our wards,” he said.
The boundaries are supposed to follow logical geographical landmarks, such as roads, so that it is easy for people to know in which ward they live.
Ainslie said Ward 1, the city’s northern most ward, and Ward 2, located in central Sturgis, need more citizens to bring them up to the ideal number. Wards 3 and 4, which have seen the most growth, need fewer residents to put them at the ideal number.
City staff prefer Map No. 6 because it has the cleanest boundary lines. Different wards are separated by major roadways in Sturgis including Junction Avenue, Sherman Street and Interstate 90.
“There can be amendments to any of these changes as you are discussing them,” Ainslie told council members.
Council member Beka Zerbst wanted to clarify that the redistricting is done to follow federal guidelines.
“I just wanted to make sure that it was clear to people that it is not something that the city is just doing on its own volition,” she said.
The Council will hold a first reading on the redistricting at its Dec. 20 meeting. The second reading will follow on Jan. 3. The changes will be in effect on Jan. 28.
Ainslie said residents need to make sure that when voting in the next election they are voting in the correct ward. The city’s Voting Ward Locator page at https://www.sturgis-sd.gov/voting-ward-locator will be updated to show the new ward map once it is finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.