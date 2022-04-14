Sturgis denies variance for welding shop

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis has denied a requested variance for a proposed welding shop on west Main Street.
Tim and Jill Edson, of 1800 Main St., had requested a seven-foot side setback instead of the required 25-foot setback which required a variance for a highway service-zoned property abutting a residential district.
The Edsons submitted a site plan to build a 50-foot by 80-foot shop to operate a welding business.
Jill Edson told the council at its April 4 meeting that they had done their homework before buying the land in a mostly residential area and understood that their proposed use was allowed on the land.
The current highway service zoning designation is due to the historical use of the property. A gas station back in the 1950s and ‘60s was once located on the 1800 block of Main Street. A September 1994 report refers to petroleum contamination on the lot due to the leakage of underground storage tanks. That problem was fixed by removing the tanks and over excavating the dirt according to documentation provided by the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
So, the proposed use as a commercial welding shop was considered to be an allowable use within the highway service zoning district, Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
But neighbors of the proposed welding shop encouraged both the city’s planning commission and the city council to deny the variance because this type of business didn’t fit into a residential neighborhood.
Several neighbors spoke at the Sturgis City Council meeting on April 4 including Terry Keszler, who with his wife, Barb, lives across the street from the lot where the proposed welding business would have been located.
“I’m not against commercial business or industry, but it must be in an appropriate setting. This is not it. Residential and industry do not belong together,” Terry Keszler said.
Neighbor Wayne Lettau said he sympathizes with the landowners, but the property should have been changed from highway service to residential long ago.
“It’s one thing to put a house next to a bunch of houses. It’s another thing to put a business next to a bunch of houses,” he said. “All we’re trying to do is protect that residential area and keep it the quiet, safe place to raise kids, to retire, a place to enjoy the city.”
Others wrote letters to the city about the variance including Heather Donaldson, co-owner, with her brother, Chad, of the property at 1749 Main St. directly across from the Edson’s lot.
“A welding business by its very nature creates air and noise pollution, additional traffic, and visible commercial materials inconsistent with the environment desired by residents living in close proximity,” Heather Donaldson wrote.
Donaldson further asked the city’s planning commission to review and re-zone the property as medium-density residential.
Ainslie said, in providing background information about the issue, that the city council should consider if the reduction in the setback of the structure is in general harmony with the purposes of the surrounding land uses and would not negatively impact the adjacent property owners or the public.
“That was the one thing that was heard loud and clear by the planning and zoning commission. Neighbors believe it would have a negative impact on their quiet enjoyment of their homes,” Ainslie said.
The planning commission recommended unanimously to deny the variance. That recommendation was sent on to the city council for their consideration.
“I would agree to the conclusion reached by planning and zoning. I think they looked this over carefully,” said Councilman Dave Martinson.
The council voted unanimously to deny the variance request.
