Sturgis delays awarding medical marijuana dispensary licenses

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will not award its two medical marijuana dispensary licenses until January.
The city received 18 applications for the two licenses. Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said following the application deadline on Nov. 23 that because more than two dispensary license applications were received, a lottery would be held on Dec. 6, at the Sturgis City Council meeting, to determine the two winning applicants.
Several applicants were on hand at the Sturgis City Council meeting Monday in hopes of being chosen, but Ainslie said the city was still reviewing applications.
“The city finance officer is reviewing all of the applications and will be presented to the council on Dec. 20 and then a lottery to choose the two will have to be completed during a council meeting by Jan. 19,” he said.
Mayor Mark Carstensen clarified what Ainslie shared saying that by state statue, the council has 30 days to act on the applications which gives them until Jan. 19 for the lottery to take place.
Applicant Kittrick Jeffries of Puffy’s LLC spoke during the open forum section at the end of the council meeting Monday seeking further clarification on the city’s ordinance for the awarding of the medical cannabis dispensary licenses.
“How did the city land on Jan. 19 as the date instead of Dec. 20 for the lottery?” he asked.
Sturgis City Attorney Mark Marshal said applications for the licenses were due Nov. 23 and that the applications will be first presented to the council on Dec. 20. Then the 30-day window would fall on the council’s Jan. 19 meeting date.
Each of the city applicants had to pay a $7,500 application fee. The two applicants not chosen for a license will have their application fee refunded.
The city’s 18 applications were for six locations. Two of those locations submitted multiple applications.
The applicants and their addresses include:
• S&A Legal Roots, 1120 Main St.
• Royal Flush, 1030 Main St.
• Northern Hills Alternative Health, 2715 Lazelle St.
• Puffy’s LLC, 1337 Main St., 10 applications
• Fjelstad Professional Services, 1020 Junction Ave.
• Deja VU South Dakota LLC, True Essence LLC, Vibes LLC, Nirvana SD LLC., 1102 Junction Ave.
The city’s medical cannabis ordinance states that once the deadline has passed, the finance officer shall open the applications and review each application for completeness. Completed applications shall be forward to the city council. Applications which are only substantially complete shall be forwarded to the city council to determine whether such applications contain sufficient information for further consideration.
The ordinance goes on to say that the finance officer shall determine by lottery the order in which the city council considers the applications.
The merits of the applications will then be considered by city council. The city council will approve or deny applications in the established order but may review all applications before deciding on any individual application. The city council will approve or deny the applications in order until all applications have been acted on or the numerical cap has been reached.
