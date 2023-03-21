0321 Sturgis culinary team wins the SD ProStart Competition in culinary arts and cake decorating.tif

The Sturgis Brown High School Culinary team won the ProStart Culinary competition on March 14, in Pierre, and earned the team a trip to the National competition in Washington, D.C., on May 2-4. Pictured back row from left are: Morgan Littleton, Tyler Briscoe, Joseph Koons, instructor, and Izaiah Baker. Front from left: Cami Lurz and Eva Jensen. Courtesy photo

PIERRE — Five Sturgis Brown High School students who barely knew each other in January, auditioned, and were select to be part of the Sturgis culinary team that competed in the South Dakota ProStart Invitational, held March 14 in Pierre.

Teams of high school students from across South Dakota put their culinary and hospitality management skills to the test and the Sturgis teams took top honors in culinary, management, and cake decorating.

