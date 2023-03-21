PIERRE — Five Sturgis Brown High School students who barely knew each other in January, auditioned, and were select to be part of the Sturgis culinary team that competed in the South Dakota ProStart Invitational, held March 14 in Pierre.
Teams of high school students from across South Dakota put their culinary and hospitality management skills to the test and the Sturgis teams took top honors in culinary, management, and cake decorating.
Joseph Koons, Sturgis coach and teacher, said his team performed well.
“Overall, the team performed very well, they have been well trained, practiced, and taken on a lot of technique, and they possess a lot of skill. Now, in our practice sessions, we can fine tune this team to produce this kind of food in this time scale,” said Koons.
Each team member received an $8,000 scholarship from top culinary schools.
The ProStart Invitational is an intense, fast-paced event where students demonstrate food preparation and safety procedures, hospitality management, public speaking, and other valuable job skills. Competitions included culinary, management, and cake decorating. Sturgis Brown High School took the top prize in the culinary division, earning them a place in the national ProStart competition in Washington, D.C., on May 2-4. Izaiah Baker, Morgan Littleton, Tyler Briscoe, Cami Lurz and Eva Jensen were the winning culinary team members, instructed by Joseph Koons.
The Sturgis team talked about their part of the competition and what they prepared. Izaiah Baker, created the appetizer.
“I was responsible for the appetizer and made pan seared diver scallops with an Asian salad, sweet chili-lime sauce, and a crispy noodle garnish,” said Baker.
Tyler Briscoe, was responsible for the entrée.
“I did the entrée and on my plate was Beurre Noisette New York strip, and under that was potatoes,” said Briscoe.
Morgan Littleton serves as the team manager and supervises all of the other team to make sure they are on track and time.
“I make sure they have everything they need and make sure they are focused, not only their own thing, but help each other if they are done,” said Littleton.
Eva Jensen and Cami Lurz prepared the dessert during the competition.
“We called our desert, strawberry white chocolate bombe with a chocolate cylinder,” said Jensen.
The team holds practice sessions every Wednesday and Saturday, they start by packing all of their equipment, packing the food in coolers, and setting up the classroom with tables in a ten foot square. The equipment is arranged on a speed cart and then they walk in and just like they do in a competition. In the culinary portion of the competition, teams of students have just 60 minutes to prepare a three-course gourmet meal without using electricity. Many of the state’s premier chefs serve as judges, scoring teams on numerous factors, including presentation, taste, sanitation, dress, and teamwork.
Fifty-two teams will be in the national competition and the each member of the team that wins will receive scholarship offers up to $60,000 to culinary schools. The trip to nationals in May is partially paid for but the students will need to raise some funding to meet all of the expenses.
Koons shared how they will prepare for the National competition.
“We get the kids back in the square and get them cooking again. We will have a debriefing from the Pierre competition and then work on areas of improvement, and how we can shave off seconds and minutes, because we only have one hour to make the appetizer, entrée and dessert. The team has to make two identical plates of each course. We will continue to refine and go back to our plates and look at techniques, presentations, and portion sizes,” said Koons.
“We started at a very different place then where we are at now, we were just kind of thrown together and started practicing in mid-January,” said Tyler Briscoe, a SBHS student and team member.
Teams also compete head-to-head in the ProStart Management competition. Pierre won first place and will advance to the national competition in May. For this competition, students present the steps needed to start and operate a restaurant, including concept, operations, marketing, critical thinking, and menu. Aubreigh Christianson and Izaiah Baker presented a concept of Romanos Fast-casual Italian Restaurant during the competition and captured third place, that earned both of them a $4,000 scholarship.
It was a sweet ending for Sturgis Brown High schoolers, Cami Lurz and Eva Jensen, when their throwback 1990’s themed three-tiered cake took home a first-place finish in the state cake decorating division. Their ideas were bold, and their technique was refined through a lot of practice. Sturgis Brown Cake team started strong with bold creations and received technique mentoring from Mica Sulzbach-Bataille from Ohh-La-La-Cakes. Cami Lurz talked about the cake they decorated and the theme.
“We pulled together a Genoise and chocolate marble cake with a theme based on the 90’s entertainment, with things like Mario, Nickelodeon, MTV, CDs, Clueless and Ninja Turtles, basically all of the TV and music industry,” said Lurz.
“ProStart is a great opportunity for high school students to learn culinary and hospitality management skills applicable in various businesses, from restaurants to hotel management,” said South Dakota Retailers Association Executive Director Nathan Sanderson. “This is real-world career preparation at its finest.”
ProStart is a joint effort of the South Dakota Department of Education, the South Dakota Retailers Association, and the South Dakota ProStart Advisory Committee.
Participating schools included: Harrisburg, Madison Central, Mitchell CTE Academy, Mobridge-Pollock, Northeast Technical (Watertown), Sioux Falls CTE Academy, Sturgis Brown, T.F. Riggs (Pierre) and Vermillion.
