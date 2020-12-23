STURGIS — Any gift that Justin or Rainee Lisko might get this Christmas will pale in comparison to the gift they have in their feisty and funny son George.
The Lisko’s son was born with a myriad of heart issues. At this time last year, George, now 19 months old, was recuperating after having open heart surgery at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.
“He’s happy and wild,” Rainee Lisko said of George.
“And maybe a little ornery,” Justin Lisko added.
George is walking and talking up a storm.
“He says dad a lot, and mama. Whenever he is in trouble he screams for mama. And he says Christmas tree,” Justin said.
Each year, the Liskos choose a color theme for their tree. This year, since George spent his first Christmas in the hospital, they went with red, blue and silver to match his heart heroes cape and to honor all Congenital Heart Defect warriors and angels, Rainee said.
Because of George’s heart condition and the threat of the corona virus, he does not go to daycare, instead the Liskos have an at-home caregiver in Crissy Krull.
She has even taught him a few words including “star,” which George will promptly point out atop the family Christmas tree.
That star represents so much to the family who say their faith has helped them deal with all that life has heaped on them.
“God made us George’s parents for a reason. We’re both really optimistic people and have strong faith. Without faith, it would be hard to get through this,” Rainee said.
The surgery on Dec. 18, 2019, involved reconstructing George’s whole heart.
He was diagnosed with Levo-Transposition (LTGA) of the great arteries of the heart. The primary arteries, the aorta and the pulmonary artery, were transposed.
George also was born with dextrocardia - a rare heart condition in which your heart points toward the right side of your chest instead of the left side, along with pulmonary stenosis - a condition characterized by obstruction to blood flow from the right ventricle to the pulmonary artery. The obstruction is caused by narrowing (stenosis) at one or more points from the right ventricle to the pulmonary artery.
During surgery they built conduits along the bottom of George’s heart. Then, they switched the conduits on the top. Both were done so that the blood flows correctly through the heart.
Following surgery he was on a ventilator for five days.
They were removed just in time to enjoy a visit from Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.
Since birth, George has been a regular patient of a neonatologist. But in early November, he graduated to seeing a regular pediatrician instead of the neonatologist. It was a bittersweet day for the Liskos.
“As we said goodbye to Dr. (Steven) Benn we both had tears in our eyes. He said he got to watch George go from a tiny little baby fighting every battle along the way to a thriving and intelligent little toddler. We’re forever thankful for the amazing care of his first doctor,” Rainee said.
The Liskos said George will still need to see doctors from Omaha Children’s Hospital every few months for checkups, but Justin said George is on track with all other kids his age and growing like a weed. He weighs 24 pounds and is 32 inches tall.
“The doctor says he is long and lean which makes for a very fast baby,” Rainee said.
George will get updated heart scans on Dec. 30 to determine why the sound of his heart murmur has changed.
“He’s growing right and he’s got good O2 saturation, so it’s probably out of an abundance of caution,” Justin said of the reason for the scans.
Eventually, George will need to have more surgery to replace homograft heart valve tissue in his heart as it grows, Justin said.
“Hopefully that won’t be until he is about six,” Rainee said.
But this year, the family will spend Christmas with Rainee’s family.
“It’s going to look a lot different this year,” Rainee said. “Last year, at Christmas we had just moved to the recovery floor with a baby who was going through withdrawals. We could barely get a smile out of him.”
Justin adds: “It wasn’t a very fun Christmas, but it got better.”
This year has been stressful for everyone with the global pandemic, but the Liskos just took that in stride.
“We dealt with so much stress last year that we feel like we can make it through anything,” Justin said.
Rainee said George has been their glimmer of hope during the pandemic.
“From the beginning, this miracle has proved that he’s meant to exist. He’s fought harder battles than most of us will ever face in our lives. He’s an inspiration,” Rainee said.
