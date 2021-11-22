Sturgis council updates two ordinances

STURGIS — Ordinances dealing with use on review and camping in residential zones were approved on second reading by the Sturgis City Council.
Both included changes that were suggested by the council during first reading and will now go into effect within the next month.
Under the current use on review ordinance, the city would send out letters to adjacent property owners and let them know of the proposed need for a use on review, conditional use, or variance, such as a home daycare being located within a residentially zoned area.
Then, the city would tally the responses from those letters either in favor or against the proposal. If an adjacent property owner did not respond, the city considered that person to be in favor of the proposal.
That weighted system only meant that the proposal would be heard before the Planning & Zoning Commission or the Sturgis City Council, it did not determine if the use on review would be granted.
Under the new system, the city will still mail out notice letters. Any adjacent property owners in favor or opposed to the application must notify the city. Someone not responding no longer means that person is in favor.
“There is no weighted vote on use on review. It’s simply the opportunity for comments to come forward and the city bodies to consider those,” Mayor Mark Carstensen said.
The council also passed second reading of the camping in residential zones ordinance.
The ordinance allows residents to host up to 19 campers, but once they have more than eight for more than three consecutive days during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, they must provide a portable toilet and pay for an additional garbage tote from the city which could cost up to $190 for the duration of the camping.
The requirement for the portable toilet and special sanitation fee is generally only applicable during the Rally period, Sturgis Staff Attorney Eric Miller said.
Residents also need to know that the ordinance describes hosting visitors as “temporary camping” and is limited to 21 days in a 365-day period.
“Any need beyond the 21 (day) limit, then you can apply for a permit to relax these restrictions,” Miller said.
Resident Bonnie Alberts asked that if the campers had access to indoor toilet facilities did the host still need to provide a portable toilet once they have eight or more campers.
Miller said the language in the ordinance says the host still would need to provide a portable toilet if there are eight or more campers staying for three days or more.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the ordinance will serve as a guide for the city.
“If throughout the entire time, you have eight people or fewer every night, it doesn’t apply to you,” Ainslie said. “We’re not knocking on RVs or looking inside tents to see how many sleeping bags there are or anything else.”
The city would respond only if a neighbor complained about an excessive number of campers, he said.
