Sturgis council tables noise ordinance

STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council will take another hard look at its noise ordinance before bringing it back to the council for action.
The ordinance was up for first reading at the council meeting Monday, but council members voted to table the issue.
They say they plan to talk to bar owners and others affected, and possibly make more revisions before bringing it back.
The revisions brought to the council this week set a time frame for quiet times within the city of Sturgis. It allows businesses to host concerts, but also gives Sturgis residents some peace of mind that loud music won’t be played into the wee hours of the morning, Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
He said the ordinance attempts to ensure that there would be opportunities on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the year for businesses to continue to have concerts.
But bar owners say the noise ordinance would make it difficult for them to retain customers until closing time at 2 a.m.
“I can tell you that the minute you shut your music off, everybody leaves,” said Mark Bruch with the Loud American Road House, located on the west end of Sturgis Main Street.
Citizen Bernadette “Bernie” Usera asked the council members if they had discussions about the ordinance changes with bar owners.
None of the council members responded.
“Sitting here listening to this I’m going, ‘have our council representatives even spoken to these people about this?’ Now I’m getting these looks like, what are you talking about,” she said.
Usera said there are businesses that, during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, make their money for the rest of the year. So, more city regulations are burdensome to these businesses, she said.
“The Rally is noisy people,” Usera said.
She encouraged the council to have more discussions about the ordinance with those people affected.
Bruch suggested clarifying that the amplified music referred to in the ordinance was live music from a concert outside a venue.
The way the proposed ordinance is written states that any amplified sound, even from inside a structure, that is clearly audible at the property line of the venue would constitute a violation of the ordinance, Sturgis City Staff Attorney Eric Miller said.
Councilman Mike Bachand said the proposed ordinance before the council Monday was more lenient than it has been in the past.
Bruch said he sympathizes with neighbors of businesses that play loud music.
“Being a year-round business in downtown, we certainly don’t want to offend any customers in town. But, I can tell you this, if we turn off all the amplified music in the pavilion next to the Loud during the Rally, that building is going to empty out immediately,” he said.
Bruch said it seems as if bar owners are set up to be in trouble every time they host a show.
“We’re really coming down on businesses now, and we’ve got thousands of bikes on Main Street that are roaring and making all sorts of racket. I mean the kind of rumble I can hear 10 miles outside of town at my house,” he said. “But, it’s the sound system playing in the tent that is the problem.”
Bruch said he was concerned that the city was doing one more thing to chase people out of town.
“It’s been hard enough to keep them in town over the last decade as the venues outside of town keep working on them,” he said.
Bruch said he understands that the council and city staff have put a lot of time and energy into the revisions to the noise ordinance, but asked the council to table it and meet with business owners before enacting it.
Councilman Aaron Jordan, participating in the meeting via telephone, told fellow council members they had some time to solve the concerns surrounding the proposed ordinance.
“I wouldn’t mind having an opportunity to just kind of get my hands wrapped around this and see what the problem is, if there is a problem,” he said.
The council voted 7-1 to table the issue with members Beka Zerbst, Mark Carstensen, Kevin Forrester, Angela Wilkerson, Jason Anderson, Dean Sigman, and Aaron Jordan voting in favor. Council Bachand voted against it. Councilor Dave Martinson was absent.
