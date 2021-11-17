Sturgis council supports reclassification of ambulance workers

STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council supports an effort to include the city’s EMTs and paramedics in a category of workers who are afforded more benefits under the South Dakota Retirement System.
On Monday, the council unanimously approved having the mayor sign a letter of support which asks the SDRS Board of Trustees and the South Dakota Legislature to amend the definition of Class B (Public Safety) members and create a process to include those municipal EMTs and paramedics who meet all other requirements of that class’s membership.
Sturgis Ambulance Service Director Shawn Fischer told the council that EMTs, as well as paramedics, are specifically excluded from Class B (Public Safety) membership although they often respond to the same calls for service as law enforcement and firefighters.
“I don’t think the community as a whole really recognizes what we do sometimes,” she said.
Fischer said the physical duties of an EMT are extremely taxing. Their regular duties include lifting and moving patients, maneuvering cots including over uneven terrain, responding to belligerent and out-of-control patients who are “on the fight.”
They also experience the same rush of adrenaline that law enforcement and firefighters deal with on scene, Fischer said.
And, their ability to effectively do the job can diminish with time in the career, similar to that experienced by law enforcement and firefighters, she said.
By policy Class B members must preserve the safety of the general public and the protection of human life and both public and private property. The benefits of being a Class B member includes an earlier full retirement age, so designed because of the belief that age reduces the capacity to perform the duties of their positions at an acceptable level.
Currently, the Sturgis EMTs and paramedics are classified as Class A members for SDRS purposes. Class A members are eligible for retirement at age 67 and as early as age 57, but Class B members are eligible for retirement 10 years earlier at age 57 and as early as age 47.
The city of Sturgis currently contributes 6% of every employee’s bi-weekly paycheck into the state’s retirement pension fund. That is matched by the employee as well.
If the EMTs and paramedics moved to the Class B category, the city would be required to pay 8% or 2% more than what it is paying now. The employee would also be required to pay the increased cost.
Ainslie said although it would be an increased cost, it could help the city retain employees who sometimes leave employment in Sturgis for an agency that affords them the Class B designation and a better retirement package.
“They are doing the exact same job. The only difference is that it is under a fire/ambulance service versus just ambulance service,” he said.
Fischer said she believes the increased 2% cost would be offset by the retention of employees the city would experience.
“The retention is huge. It would mean not having to orient new employees all the time and not having to do interviews,” she said.
Councilman Mike Bachand asked Fischer what she believed her chances were at getting the EMTs and paramedics reclassified.
“I feel that when they are given the facts … it will go through,” she said.
The South Dakota Retirement System has three classifications of municipal employees, Class A, Class B (Public Safety) and Class B (Judicial Members). A Class B (Public Safety) employee must be one of the following: state law enforcement officer, police officer, firefighter, county sheriff, deputy county sheriff, correctional security staff, parole agent, air rescue firefighter, campus security officer, court services officer, juvenile corrections agent, conservation officer, or park ranger.
Several municipal fire departments employ staff who are cross trained firefighters and EMS. While their job title is firefighter, their day-to-day duties may be 80% EMS related, Fischer said. These employees, by function of their job title, are enrolled in Class B (Public Safety).
“EMS needs to be recognized for what they do. This is one step forward towards that,” Fischer said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.