Sturgis council sets priorities for coming year

STURGIS — Sturgis City Councilmembers have quite a list of priorities they hope to tackle in the coming year.
At a special meeting on May 24, city council members discussed just what should be on their priority list in the coming year which covered topics ranging from a new city ward map to medical marijuana rules.
The city is expecting 2020 Census data by September and need to have a new ward map in place by December, said Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie.
“Once the Census people release that information, that will have to be our top priority,” Ainslie told the council.
Mayor Mark Carstensen said the city has identified the growth in town, and have some idea of how they will need to shift ward lines to make the populations in each ward more equal.
“What we did 10 years ago with it was ask our GIS (Geographic Information System) specialist to come up with a couple potential ward layouts. Then we started having conversations with the council,” Ainslie said.
One of the challenges is to draw the lines so that current councilmembers are still in the ward in which they were elected, Ainslie said.
“That can make for some odd ward lines,” he said.
One of the priorities several councilmembers agreed to improve upon with the community was communication.
Council President Beka Zerbst has asked that the council be more transparent and make information easily accessible to city residents.
“We need to make it easier for our residents to get the information that they are looking for,” she said.
Zerbst said the past year was a learning experience for her concerning communication with constituents.
“We do a good job, but there were some areas where I could improve upon, and communication is definitely one of them,” she said.
Councilmember Aaron Jordan concurred, saying, “The more feedback we can get in understanding the challenges and opportunities of our community would help us align our priorities with those problems, and also have buy-in on the implementation side of it.”
Considering priorities, the council needs to be careful not to get too many irons in the fire, said Councilmember Dave Martinson.
“That’s been one of our biggest issues, or one of our biggest problems. We have to prioritize and say, ‘What is the most important thing we are doing?’ Then perhaps we just deal with that and not quite so many other things all at once,” he said.
Following are some of the topics the Sturgis City Council listed as priorities in the coming year:
• Updating city ordinances
• Medical marijuana — new temporary ordinance, final ordinance after Department of Revenue rules
• New ward map
• New website/document
management
• Annexations
• Lakeside Adventure Park
• 7th Street Crossing, Park Crossings
• Gold Star Memorial
• Avalanche Road and subdivision
• New city attorney
• Integration of logo and local businesses
