Sturgis council passes stop-gap resolution

STURGIS — In an attempt to state their intentions publicly, the Sturgis City Council Tuesday adopted a resolution that ratified and affirmed all agreements executed by either David Boone or Daniel Ainslie on behalf of the city of Sturgis dated after December 2011.
Boone was the first Sturgis City Manager and Ainslie was hired after him and still holds the position.
So why does the city need such a resolution?
Because the city is embroiled in litigation that could invalidate a 2007 city election that created the city manager position. They worry that any contracts signed by the city manager on behalf of the city may be voided by a court ruling.
The resolution states that a ruling adverse to the city of Sturgis and Ainslie may result in Ainslie’s constructive or actual discharge from his employment and may seriously disrupt the city’s relationships with its employees, employee unions, creditors, and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sponsors and vendors, resulting in pecuniary loss, loss of good will, and irreparable damage to the city’s reputation.
“This is a worst-case scenario with the pending litigation. The city does not concede any change of stance or anything like that, but it makes sure the city of Sturgis can move forward with operations status quo if worst-case scenario was to happen and the litigation was to go against us,” Mayor Mark Carstensen said in presenting the resolution to the council.
Sturgis City Attorney Mark Marshall said the resolution serves as permanent record of what happened when the citizens of Sturgis in 2007 voted to change from an aldermanic form of government, which is comprised of a mayor and eight city council members to a city manager form of government in which the city manager is the chief administrating officer for the city and is appointed by the city council.
Documents included in the resolution were obtained from the legal files of the Morman Law Firm, from a file passed from mayor to mayor (and now resides with Mayor Mark Carstensen) and from newspaper articles concerning the 2007 election.
“I think it’s important that there be one source of the historical information,” Marshall said.
Another purpose of the resolution is to help assure sponsors, vendors, employees and employee unions that the city is at the helm of the ship, he said.
“It (the city) is doing what it can to preserve its relationships, and to make sure its contractual agreements are enforceable according to their terms,” Marshall said. “It’s in the best interest of the city to affirm and ratify the contracts.”
Councilman Mike Bachand asked what would happen if the court case was referred to the South Dakota Supreme Court.
“If this would go that far, what do you think the findings would be?” he asked.
Marshall said his crystal ball is total obscured at this point.
“I think it’s more likely than not that the South Dakota Supreme Court would adopt the city’s position ultimately,” he said.
Councilman Aaron Jordan said he struggled with the broadness of the resolution.
“My understanding is that if this second lawsuit went through and that position was voided that we would want to make sure that actions that we’ve done in the past over the last two city managers that we kind of protected the interest of the city,” he said.
Jordan said he believes it does make sense to have a permanent record of all things that have gone on but wondered if there are consequences the city faces if it doesn’t have the resolution.
“I’d prefer to see something a little more specific to those things versus a real broad resolution,” he said.
Jordan was one of three council members who voted against the resolution. The others were Tony Dargatz and Kevin Forrester.
Those voting in favor of the resolution included council member Beka Zerbst, Angela Wilkerson, Mayor Carstensen, Mike Bachand, Dean Sigman and Preston Williams.
The litigation discussed stems from a petition received by the city on Dec. 16, 2021, from Tammy Bohn, Justin Bohn, and Brenda Vasknetz who asked for an Election to Change Municipal Government in the Municipality of Sturgis.
Here’s a timeline of what followed:
January 2022, the Sturgis City Finance Officer refused to certify the petition because the question posed in the petition was legally not subject to referendum.
January 2022, Tammy Bohn, Justin Bohn, and Brenda Vasknetz filed an Affidavit and Application for Writ of Mandamus in attempt to compel the city to certify the Petition for Election to Change Municipal Government and schedule an election.
Jan. 18, 2022, The Sturgis City Council adopted Resolution 2022-13, entitled “A Resolution in Support of the Office of the City Manager”.
April 14, 2022, the Circuit Court for the Fourth Judicial Circuit, Meade County, South Dakota determined the Petition for Election to Change Municipal Government was invalid.
April 2022, Tammy Bohn, Justin Bohn and Brenda Vasknetz subsequently filed a second lawsuit titled Tammy Bohn, Justin Bohn and Branda Vasknetz v. City of Sturgis and Daniel Ainslie, 46CIV22-000077, in which they allege the city of Sturgis never had the authority to hire a city manager, and that all the actions taken by Sturgis City managers since Dec. 1, 2007, are void.
