Sturgis council passes resolution supporting city manager position

STURGIS — Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen believes the city has come a long way since it hired a city manager, and it wouldn’t be on such solid footing moving forward if the position did not exist.
Carstensen told fellow council members at their meeting Tuesday that it was important for him to put down his thoughts on paper and felt the need to bring forward a resolution in support of the office of city manager.
Carstensen said he wanted to show how the town had evolved over the years.
“And no disrespect to myself or anybody up here, but we are not trained professionals in managing the running of a city. Part of our success over the years is because we’ve had an office of city manager,” he said.
The city has employed a city manager since 2007 when they hired David Boone. In October 2011, Daniel Ainslie assumed the position and still serves as the Sturgis city manager.
“Given the recent petition, it is important to look back and see where our community has come from and what it has achieved since 2007 and the creation of the city manager position,” he said.
A group calling themselves Sturgis Citizens for Change circulated petitions to change the city form of government from the current aldermanic with a city manager form of government to an aldermanic form of government without a city manager.
The petition was sponsored by Justin Bohn, Tammy Bohn and Brenda Vasknetz.
The Sturgis finance officer rejected the petitions to change the form of government in Sturgis. Finance Officer Fay Bueno said she was advised that a city manager is not a “form of government” within the meaning of South Dakota law, but is instead a special power granted to municipal government to employ a city manager.
Kellen Willert, with Bennett Main Gubbrud & Willert, representing the Bohns and Vasknetz, said last week that his clients planned to move forward with an application for writ of mandamus to the court in an effort to make the city take action on the petitions.
A hearing has been set in Fourth Circuit Court on Monday, Feb. 14, before Judge Kevin Krull, Sturgis City Attorney Mark Marshall said Tuesday.
Council member Kevin Forrester made the motion to approve the resolution, but offered changes to the last paragraph concerning forming a sub-committee of the council to review the office of city manager.
The sub-committee would be made up of one councilor from each ward appointed by action of the Sturgis City Council. He asked that the Sturgis City Attorney provide the sub-committee with a report that outlines the current general powers and authority given to the city manager through South Dakota Codified Laws and city of Sturgis ordinances.
Then, the council would schedule a special meeting to discuss publicly the office of city manager position general powers
and authority.
Following that meeting, the sub-committee will suggest any changes they deem appropriate concerning the city manager general powers and authority, Forrester said.
The council passed the resolution unanimously.
Councilor Aaron Jordan said that resolution does two things – it recognizes the good things that have happened in the community over the past 10 years. It also makes accommodations for adjustments in the system.
“I think it’s a step in the right direction,” he said.
Councilman Dave Martinson encouraged all residents to read the entire resolution.
Mike Bachand, who served on the council when Ainslie was first hired, said he was initially critical of the position.
“I was wrong. I was wrong. No way in hell could I do his job. Period,” Bachand said.
Attached below is the resolution in support of the office of city manager:
RESOLUTION 2022 - 13
A RESOLUTION IN SUPPORT OF THE OFFICE OF CITY MANAGER
Working with a City Manager, the City Council has achieved the following objectives:
- ENSURED THE FINANCIAL VIABILITY OF THE MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT. The City reserves in nearly every major operating fund now exceed the GFOA’s recommended amounts. In 2010, the City had no reserves. The City’s bond rating improved substantially. Further, the City’s financial stability meant that in 2022 the Council is in the position to invest surplus revenue from 2021 on several projects.
- REDUCED RELIANCE ON PROPERTY TAX REVENUE TO PROVIDE CITY SERVICES. The City increased sales tax collections, optimized Rally income, self-administered TIFs, and saw growth in “rooftops” which diversified revenue streams in the General Fund. The Airport and Planning & Permitting Department now almost fully support themselves through revenue they generate. The Liquor Store became profitable and returned more than $275,000 to the General Fund in 2021. In total, by 2022, the City will have reduced its property tax rate by 34.3% since 2010 levels and property taxes only make up 28% of general fund revenue (down from 37% in 2010). Through growth, in 2021 alone, $21 million will be added to the tax roles.
- PROMOTED NEW HOME CONSTRUCTION AND ENSURE LIFE CYCLE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT. The Council recognized that the City’s stagnant and flat growth rate in the 2000s was severely detrimental to Sturgis’s economic and financial viability as a community. The Council prioritized residential growth, offered incentives and encouraged developers to consider building in Sturgis. Several subdivisions of single-family residences and townhomes were built (Dolan Creek, Woodland Drive, Wildflower Townhomes, and Canyon View or are under construction (Garden Grove, Hidden Valley). Workforce housing (Creekside Apartment Complex and Trailhead subdivision) were built. Aspen Grove assisted living community was constructed and a new independent senior living community broke ground in 2021. In 2021 the City saw a residential growth rate of 2.9% and 94 units were issues building permits, the highest number of residential new construction building permits ever issued.
- CAPITALIZED ON THE STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY TO BRING ECONOMIC BENEFIT TO THE RESIDENTS OF STURGIS. The City’s in-house sponsorship program now nets more than $1.1 million dollars annually to the City’s General Fund. The City’s sponsorship program now attracts nationally and internationally recognized corporations to sponsor the Rally. The Council consolidated all the heritage marks and launched its own brand to grow the Rally’s sponsorship and better manage our brand. The Council also established an endowment fund to ensure the legacy of the Rally well into the future.
- MADE SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS IN THE CITY’S INFRASTRUCTURE. The City is finishing up a new Wastewater Treatment Facility to include a new interceptor line. The City partnered with the State to completely reconstruct Lazelle Street and Main Street. The Council invested more than $750,000 for improvements and upgrades at the Community Center. It built concession stands at the Ft Meade Softball Fields, Pony Field, and Legion Field. The Council authorized the construction of the Rally Point plaza, which is a hub for events year round. The City also invested in its Public Works facilities constructing a new, consolidated campus.
- INCREASED RECREATIONAL ACCESS FOR RESIDENTS AND VISITORS. The City expanded bike, recreational and hiking trails within City limits and on City property providing better access to the natural areas that surround our community. Paved bike paths were constructed under the Interstate connecting Racoon Drive to Ball Park Road (Deadman Bike Trail). A crushed gravel recreational trail was constructed around Fort Meade VA Campus. The City received grants to construct bike paths to the Oak Acres Mobile Home Park up Boulder Canyon and also along Vanocker Canyon Road. The City coordinated an environmental study with the US Forest Service to allow access to the City dams property. The City partnered with Black Hills Trails to build a trail system on the City dams property opening that property to all residents and visitors.
- PROMOTED TOURISM TO STURGIS. The City instituted the Music on Main summer concert series and the Mountain Bike Point Series. The Council authorized the acquisition of Sturgis Camaro Rally to avoid the event ending or moving to another community. The Council significantly funds the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau and also allocates $20,000 each year to event promotion in the form of grants distributed by the Chamber.
- BECAME A PARTNER WITH LOCAL BUSINESSES AND NONPROFITS TO ENSURE QUALITY OF LIFE. The City Council worked closely with Monument (then Regional) to expand its Sturgis Hospital and relocate the clinic facilities, thereby ensuring the on-going provision of emergency and clinic medical services in town for our residents. The Council invests in the Sturgis Economic Development Corporation as part of its annual budget to ensure their ability to attract and retain businesses in our community. The Council allocates funding each year through the Sturgis Rally Charities Foundation to enhance the lives of our resident.
- BUILT RELATIONSHIPS WITHIN AND OUTSIDE THE CITY. The Council approved agreements with both its long-established collective bargaining units and implemented creative and unique ways to ensure that the City would financially afford the wage and benefit improvements it provided employees. The City invested in the future of its employees through educational opportunities and introducing 457(b) retirement matches. The staff hierarchy was restructured in 2016 to more efficiently utilize staff and equipment. The City developed an annual legislative breakfast to network with our local, state and federal representatives. The City serves in the Municipal League and various Municipal League affiliated boards and associations. The Municipal League requested senior staff to present each year to the Legislature on key bills and issues. Prior to 2007, the City played no role in broader regional politics.
- OFFERED RELIABLE, QUALITY MUNICIPAL SERVICES. The City provided safe drinking water, sanitary sewer services, daily garbage collection, law enforcement response, emergency medical / ambulance services, quality library services, recreational programming, 24/7 exercise and fitness access, an animal shelter, and building inspections. It upgraded parks and ballfield facilities and expanded recycling opportunities. The City provided and often expanded municipal services within minimal cost increases. The City also has received clean audits with no findings, confirming that we are fiscally and responsibly accounting for all the taxpayers’ monies.
Therefore, it is hereby resolved by the Sturgis Common Council to strongly affirm its support and its use of the Office of City Manager within its municipal organizational staff and to establish a sub-Committee of the Council to examine better ways to utilize the office of City Manager.
Dated this 18th day of January 2022.
CITY OF STURGIS
ATTEST:
City Finance Officer Fay Bueno
Mayor Mark Carstensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.