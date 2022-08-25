STURGIS — More employee training, enhanced library programming, new fire bunker gear and additional promotion of downtown events are among new initiatives that will be paid for in the city of Sturgis 2023 budget.
The Sturgis City Council passed first reading of the budget at its meeting Monday. The budget totals $31,205,448 – that’s up about 2.6% from 2022.
The city’s portion of property taxes will decrease even though the budget is increasing. The reason being that the tax valuation of the city of Sturgis has increased from $510,000,000 to an estimated $610,000,000.
“Some of that is from reassessments of existing properties, but a lot of that increase is just from growth as well. That’s a very healthy growth. That’s a growth of 20%,” Ainslie told the city council.
When you break down the $100,000,000 increase in valuation, half came from new construction and remodels, and the other half came from reassessments done in the county because of the hot housing market.
“When we looked at the increased assessed valuation of $100 million, half of that was from growth, the other half was from reassessments. That healthy growth is really making a difference for our community,” Ainslie said.
Sturgis residents have seen a decade of property tax reduction, Ainslie said.
When adjusting for inflation and population growth, Sturgis property owners are paying 38.5% less for the city’s portion of property taxes than they were in 2012, he said.
“There’s very few governments I think in American that can say that they’re collecting in real dollar terms more than a third lower than what they were doing in 2012,” he said. “That is really how the city is trying to ensure that this is affordable community for people to own property and to live here in Sturgis.”
The city plans to reduce property tax collections by $100,000 in the 2023 budget. Property taxes will now account for 24% of the city’s general fund revenue, compared to 37% in 2012.
But some costs to residents will go up in the coming year. The city water utility is anticipated to have a 5% increase in the monthly minimum charge to maintain revenue consistent with increasing costs, Ainslie said. But, there is no anticipated change to metered water sales.
Due to the continued growth in utility customers, the water surcharges are projected to decrease approximately 2%. The wastewater utility base rate is anticipated to increase by 5%. The surcharge is projected to decrease almost 2% due to the growth in customer accounts. The sanitation utility rate is anticipated to need to be increased by 5%, to reflect the significant increases in fuel, tipping fees (paid for every ton of garbage hauled to Belle Fourche), employee costs and truck replacement costs, Ainslie said.
For the past six years, the council has been focused on what the cost of living is in Sturgis as compared to six other communities in the Black Hills. According to Ainslie’s comparison of such variables as property tax and city utilities, Sturgis now ranks second to Spearfish. Ainslie admitted that he had not updated other town’s statistics yet this year.
“When Sturgis started to do this (comparison) in 2014, we were tied for fifth,” he said. “We’ve made steady progress in making Sturgis a more affordable community to live in.”
The city’s general fund is in a very strong position, with a reserve of 41% of its current operational budget in reserves. The fund has been increasing for several years as the city’s growth-related income (sales tax, development income) have greatly increased, Ainslie said.
There was a significant increase in the fund’s reserves between 2020 and 2021 due to $1,300,000 in CARES Act funds that exceeded expenses and $250,000 in higher sales tax revenue than budgeted.
“This completes a 10-year initiative to ensure that the city has adequate savings to respond in case of an emergency,” Ainslie said.
With the general fund stabilized, the city can now focus on simply maintaining its reserve balance, he said.
The city is estimating an increase of 4% in general sales tax growth and 2% for tourism tax for 2023.
But Ainslie admitted that sales tax and tourism tax revenues this year are lagging behind 2021 collections. The city had anticipated an increase in sales tax of 5% this year, but at this point have only seen a 2.3% increase.
The same is true for tourism tax. The city had budgeted for a 2% increase in tourism tax in 2022, but in reality collections are down 5.8%. Ainslie said July and August figures are still to come in, so that may influence the final numbers.
