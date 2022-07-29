Sturgis council hears details of 2023 budget

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis continues to be on stable financial footing as it prepares its budget for the coming year.
But in order to maintain that stable financial standing, the city must make measured infrastructure improvements while matching new ongoing expenses with new ongoing revenue sources, city manager Daniel Ainslie told the city council Monday.
The city is still working on final numbers for the budget. The city’s 2022 budget totaled $30.4 million. The first reading of the 2023 Budget Ordinance is scheduled for Aug. 23.
Ainslie said that over the past 10 years, the city’s financial health has improved significantly. This has allowed the city to rebuild its “rainy day” fund for nearly every operational fund.
For the past six years, the council has been focused on what the cost of living is in Sturgis as compared to six other communities in the Black Hills. According to Ainslie’s comparison of such variables as property tax and city utilities, Sturgis ranks second most affordable behind Spearfish.
“As a comparison, when Sturgis started to do this (comparison) in 2014, we were tied for fifth,” he said. “We’ve made steady progress in making Sturgis a more affordable community to live in.”
The city’s general fund is in a very strong position, with a reserve of 41% of its current operational budget in reserves. The fund has been increasing for several years as the city’s growth-related income (sales tax, development income) have greatly increased, Ainslie said.
There was a significant increase in the fund’s reserves between 2020 and 2021 due to $1,300,000 in CARES Act funds that exceeded expenses and $250,000 in higher sales tax revenue than budgeted.
“This completes a 10-year initiative to ensure that the city has adequate savings to respond in case of an emergency,” Ainslie said.
With the general fund stabilized, the city can now focus on simply maintaining its reserve balance, he said.
The city’s sales tax receipts continue to remain strong, Ainslie said.
“This is being fueled by the continued growth of the community, increased number of retail outlets and the continued growth of the tourism industry,” he said.
In 2020, there was a 9.3% increase in sales tax, and 2021 saw a 13% increase. The preliminary 2023 budget assumes a 5% growth in sales tax collection in 2022 and a 4% growth in 2023.
The tourism sales tax grew by 1.1% in 2020 and 27.5% in 2021. The preliminary 2023 budget anticipates a 2% growth in 2022 and a 2% growth in 2023.
The growth of the community, the continued profitability of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and continued efficiencies within city government has allowed the city to continually reduce its property tax rate, Ainslie said.
He said the city’s final mill levy in 2023 is still preliminary. However based on the draft total assessed valuation provided by the county and the requested property tax revenue, the city will have reduced its property tax rate by 48.5% since 2013 (2023 0.004086%, 2013 0.007928%), Ainslie said.
Property taxes will now account for 24% of General Fund revenue, compared to 37% in 2012.
Ainslie said the major contributors allowing for this reduction include:
The increased profitability of the Sturgis Liquor Store
The increased profitability of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
The increased revenue from interest payments made to the city on TIF loans
Increased sales tax revenue
Increased contractor licenses and building permits
Some costs will go up in the coming year. The city water utility is anticipated to have a 5% increase in the monthly minimum charge to maintain revenue consistent with increasing costs, Ainslie said. But, there is no anticipated change to metered water sales.
Due to the continued growth in utility customers, the water surcharges are projected to decrease approximately 2%. The wastewater utility base rate is anticipated to increase by 5%. The surcharge is projected to decrease almost 2% due to the growth in customer accounts. The sanitation utility rate is anticipated to need to be increased by 5%, to reflect the significant increases in fuel, tipping fees (paid for every ton of garbage hauled to Belle Fourche), employee costs and truck replacement costs, Ainslie said.
