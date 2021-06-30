Sturgis council discusses preliminary budget

STURGIS — Preliminary budget discussions show that Sturgis property taxpayers could again see a decrease in their property tax bill.
The city received word from the Meade County Equalization Office that the taxable value of property within the city limits has increased nearly 14% over the last year.
“A lot of that was new construction and higher assessed values,” Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
That will allow the city to reduce the city’s portion of the property tax bill for individual property taxpayers, he said.
“We hope to provide a significant reduction in the mil levy,” Ainslie said.
The council and city officials met during a special meeting Monday to discuss not only the budget, but also how to spend $1.17 million the city is expected to receive in American Rescue Plan Funds.
The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021, and it guaranteed direct relief to cities, towns and villages.
The council voted Monday to use the money in its waste-water treatment fund to comply with guidelines for use of the funds. It will then move that amount of money out of the fund to the city’s general fund to use on city road projects, Ainslie said.
“There is a lot of latitude governments can use the money on,” he said
The road projects to be done with the money include Moose Drive as well as East Main and East Sherman from Nellie Street east.
“They had been on our capital improvements list to do in 2023, and we weren’t quite sure what we were going to do,” Ainslie said.
With the additional $1.17 million, the city is looking at a 2022 budget of $23 million. The city’s 2021 budget totaled $21.8 million.
Some of the items council members are talking about adding to the 2022 budget include a new position in the public works department and two new seasonal workers for the parks department to serve as gardeners to maintain flower beds throughout town.
“This year when we have seen so many additional tourists downtown. We really want to make sure we have continued attention to our flowers,” Ainslie said.
There also are funds for a roof over the new pool area at the Sturgis Community Center and the roof at the Sturgis Armory on Main Street.
A preliminary budget presentation on the 2022 budget is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sturgis City Hall. First reading of the final budget will be 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23, at Sturgis City Hall.
The budget has to be finalized by Sept. 30.
