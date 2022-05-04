STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council has approved its first medical cannabis cultivation license.
The Crop Shop, 2951 Whitewood Service Rd., must now wait for approval of its state license before operations can begin, said Crop Shop Chief of Operations Mike Barck.
The business will operate on the same property as Barck’s other business – Olson Towing.
Once it is approved by the state, workers will start construction to build grow rooms, a ventilation system and scrubbers in every room as well as a water purification system, Barck said.
“Our goal is to be up and going in four to five months,” he said.
Although the product will be grown in Sturgis, they hope to provide cannabis not just locally, but to dispensaries statewide, Barck said.
It will take some marketing to let others know about the Crop Shop’s products, said employee Bryan Anderson.
“We anticipate that people will be contacting us because there will be a product shortage at first and we don’t believe selling will be a problem at all,” said Anderson, who is also co-owner of Black Hills Cultivation Supplies in Rapid City.
Barack told the city council he anticipates hiring 12 employees to work at the facility.
Workers will help to cultivate the product, harvest it and also package it for sale, said Joshua Swanson, cultivation manager.
“The harvesting of the plants takes a lot of work. That will be the majority of where the workers will be helping,” he said.
The startup of planting and growing the marijuana will be the most difficult, Swanson said.
“We’re starting from scratch, so it could take anywhere from four to five months before our first harvest,” he said. “After that, we hope to harvest every week.”
Devon Lesselyoung will be the facility manager at the business on the Whitewood Service Road.
The current zoning of the business location is General Industrial, and a cannabis cultivation facility is a permitted use within the district. The city also has no cap on the number of licenses they can issue for medical marijuana cultivation.
Barck said operations at the business will be 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The 12 full-time employees will be on site for 12-hour shifts, he said.
A 24/7 security system will be installed, and plans are also to install a sprinkler system for the Crop Shop. The plans have been reviewed by Sturgis Fire Chief Scott Lensegrav and Police Chief Geody VanDewater, who request a final inspection and walkthrough prior to the start of operations.
Wastewater and waste management is specifically outlined in the Crop Shop’s business plan to comply with state and federal laws, and will include an onsite water recycling and purification system to reduce water waste.
Plans for odor control are also outlined, with extra precautions in place using air scrubbers in each room in addition to the ventilation system.
City staff had recommended the council approve the application on the condition that outstanding building code and security policies are received and approved at the time a building permit is issued.
The council voted unanimously to approve the license with the stipulation that they secure insurance on the property once the license is issued.
